DA disputes Gauteng health’s denial of hospital linen shortage

Gauteng health department has previously admitted to systemic problems with laundry operations.

The DA’s shadow health MEC for Gauteng has rubbished the provincial health department’s recent claims that hospitals have adequate linen supplies.

The member of the provincial legislature, Jack Bloom, provided photographic evidence of patients sleeping without proper bedding at major healthcare facilities.

Bloom on Wednesday said he conducted an inspection at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital following the department’s announcement on Tuesday that no linen shortage existed.

His findings contradicted the official statement, which stated that ongoing supply issues have persisted for months.

Evidence of continued linen shortages

During his morning visit to the hospital, Bloom documented concerning conditions across multiple wards.

“I found a fair number of beds in various wards where patients were sleeping on the plastic liner, or blankets or pyjamas had been substituted for sheets on the bed,” he revealed.

The DA representative shared photographs depicting the conditions at the hospital, expressing frustration with the department’s handling of the situation.

His documentation showed that patients were making do with inadequate bedding substitutes instead of proper hospital linens.

ALSO READ: Gauteng health rubbishes claims of corpses left in ‘limbo’ at Helen Joseph Hospital

Pattern of persistent problems

The linen shortage represents a recurring issue rather than an isolated incident.

“It is disappointing that there is still a laundry shortage at this hospital, which had serious reported shortages in November last year and in April this year,” Bloom stated.

The problem extends beyond Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital, affecting other major healthcare facilities across the province.

Bloom noted that persistent linen shortages continue at Bheki Mlangeni Hospital and Helen Joseph Hospital.

Department acknowledges equipment failures

The health department has previously admitted to systemic problems with laundry operations.

“The department has admitted that there have been ‘multiple breakdowns’ of laundry equipment at the five provincial laundries. Shortages have sometimes been so severe that operations have been cancelled,” Bloom said.

These equipment failures have created a cascade effect, forcing hospitals to rely on alternative arrangements and sometimes compromising patient care through cancelled procedures.

ALSO READ: Water interruptions affect major Gauteng hospitals

Gauteng Health’s response and denial of linen shortages

The Gauteng Department of Health issued a strong rebuttal on Tuesday, challenging Bloom’s claims about conditions at Bheki Mlangeni Hospital.

It disputed the authenticity of Bloom’s evidence, claiming the photographs did not accurately represent conditions at the facility.

“The pictures shared with the media by Dr Bloom are not a true depiction of the reality at Bheki Mlangeni Hospital. The facility has no wards with similar paints or floors as depicted in the photos,” officials said.

READ NEXT: Gauteng Health dismisses linen shortage claims at Bheki Mlangeni Hospital