DA promises ‘laser beam focus’ on education despite Sadtu criticism

The teacher's union has been vocal about the DA having influence over their industry and called the new Basic Education Minister an "affront"

DA leader John Steenhuisen at the IEC ROC during the 2024 elections. Picture: Neil McCartney

The leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA) and the new Minister of Agriculture John Steenhuisen has laid down a multi-sector marker.

Steenhuisen gave a post-cabinet announcement address on Monday morning to outline how the DA planned to use its new portfolios.

President Cyril Ramaphosa granted the DA 12 cabinet positions, six ministerial positions and six deputy minister posts.

Education obstacles ahead

Both Minister of Education Siviwe Gwarube and Deputy Minister of Higher Education Mimmy Gondwe are DA members.

The South African Democratic Teacher’s Union (Sadtu) were fiery in their disdain for the DA, calling them “class enemies” in a statement the day before the cabinet announcement.

Sadtu accused the DA of being unreasonable with their Government of National Unity (GNU) demands.

“The Union will mobilise the masses to unmask the stereotypes that the DA employs to justify the entrenchment of colonial education system where the poor and working-class must accept inferior status,” Sadtu’s statement read.

The DA has previously accused Sadtu of being “too powerful”.

In his 1 July address, Steenhuisen said his party would focus like a “laser beam” on the education sector to lay a foundation for economic growth.

DA cluster representation

Throughout the DA’s campaign, its mantra has been focused on rescuing South Africa from what it believed was the “doomsday coalition of the ANC (African National Congress), EFF (Economic Freedom Fighters) and MK (uMkhonto weSizwe) Party”.

Thanking the DA negotiating team for their “robust” efforts, Steenhuisen said their focus would be to build on the work they have done at the municipal and provincial levels.

He highlighted that other than the ANC, the DA was the only party represented in all key clusters of national administration including education and finance.

Steenhuisen said the DA would be heard in every sector and every room.“To those who much is given, much is expected,” added Steenhuisen.

The people of South Africa created the GNU

The DA’s core objective will be to use their cabinet positions to pursue a rapid job creation agenda, as per Steenhuisen.

He thanked voters for taking away the ANC’s majority but stated that South Africa’s problems would not be solved by politicians alone.

Steenhuisen urged citizens to reach out to elected officials to drive solutions and promote collaboration between the government and the public.

Promoting unity and patience, Steenhuisen concluded, “If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together.”