Daily news update: ANC loses majority in N. Cape | Mashaba confronts Mantashe | Mthatha instigators arrested

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In today’s news, the ANC has won in the Northern Cape but has dropped 8% to below a majority win, Herman Mashaba confronted Gwede Mantashe at the results operation centre, and the alleged instigators of the unrest in Mthatha have been arrested.

Also, what the likely coalitions will look like and 13 lives have been lost in a horror car accident in Limpopo.

News today: 1 June 2024

Election results: ANC wins in Northern Cape, but 8% drop means it loses majority

Vote capturing has wrapped up in the Northern Cape with some interesting results, most notably the African National Congress (ANC) dropping 8.24% since the previous elections.

ANC supporters before President Cyril Ramaphosa’s speech at the Siyanqoba rally at FNB stadium in Johannesburg ahead of the elections. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), meanwhile, increased by more than 3%.

Mashaba confronts Mantashe at IEC elections results centre

Drama unfolded at the IEC’s national elections Results Operation Centre on Friday as ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba confronted energy minister Gwede Mantashe over the Lilly Mine tragedy in Mpumalanga.

ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe. Photo: GCIS

Three miners were buried in a shipping container and at least 90 were trapped at the mine in 2016 when a central pillar in a shaft collapsed. Attempts to retrieve the container were abandoned because of unstable ground conditions.

Hawks swoop on two alleged instigators of Mthatha taxi violence

The Eastern Cape Hawks pounced on the two alleged instigators of the violent taxi strike which led to all major routes into Mthatha being blocked on Monday.

The South African Police Service (Saps) beefed up its numbers with reinforcements in the Mthatha area following the blockade of roads leading in and out of the town by disgruntled taxi operators. Pictures: X screengrabs

The taxi blockade soon spiralled out of control, claiming the lives of three people and leading to the widespread looting of hijacked trucks used in the N2 and R61 blockade.

Who will the ANC work with? This is what various election outcomes could look like

As the election results trickle in, South Africans are starting to wonder what the various outcomes will look like once all the results are announced.

Image: iStock

Who will the ANC team up with? What will be the role of the smaller parties? And where will uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) party end up?

Limpopo mourns loss of 13 lives, including 10 teachers, in horror taxi crash

A tragic head-on collision on the R521 claimed 13 lives, including 10 teachers, leading Limpopo officials to extend their condolences and support to affected families.

Picture: Limpopo education department

On Tuesday, 10 teachers from the Bochum cluster, a taxi driver, and two other drivers died on their way to work when the Toyota minibus they were travelling in collided head-on with a Hyundai HMV truck.

Musa Khawula says he can’t afford to pay Fikile Mbalula’s wife R1m after losing defamation lawsuit

Nozuko Mbalula, wife of ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula, and her business partner Michelle Perrow have obtained an interdict against social media blogger Musa Khawula.

Social media blogger, Musa Khawula. Picture: Twitter/X

The court order follows allegations made by Khawula on the social media platform X, where he claimed that Mbalula and Perrow paid a bribe to secure government tenders worth R150 million between 2013 and 2019.

Joburg voted number 2 in world’s top 12 cities in which to eat out

The food snobs of Cape Town and the Winelands are going to choke on their Chardonnay, but in a list of the world’s top 12 cities in which to eat – compiled by Time Out magazine – Johannesburg gets the nod over the Mother City.

Picture: iStock

“To really know a city is to eat its food. But what makes a great food city? It isn’t its number of plaudits and Michelin stars, but something a bit more simple: options,” writes Time Out.

Orlando Pirates – the Road to the Nedbank Cup Final

Orlando Pirates have reached the Nedbank Cup final for a second time in a row and will be hoping for a repeat of last season’s result, when they take on Mamelodi Sundowns at the Mbombela Stadium on Saturday.

Orlando Pirates ‘Kabelo Dlamini celebrates after scoring a fine free kick against AmaZulu in the Nedbank Cup quarterfinals. Picture: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Pirates beat Sekhukhune United 2-1 in the final in 2023, Terrence Dzvukamanja netting a stoppage time winner. This time, DStv Premiership champions Masandawana lie in wait for Pirates, but the Buccaneers have already beaten Sundowns in the MTN8 final this season and can take that confidence into Saturday’s game.

Blitzboks edged by Ireland in opening game of Sevens Grand Final in Madrid

The Blitzboks’ ambitions of going through the World Rugby Sevens Grand Final taking place in Madrid this weekend unbeaten were dashed in their opening game on Friday, leaving Philip Snyman’s men with a mountain to climb to feature in the knockout rounds.

South Africa’s Impi Visser gets tackled by an Irish player during their match at the Sevens tournament in Madrid on Friday. Picture: Denis Doyle/Getty Images

The SA Sevens team, who’ve had a disappointing year of results and also changed coaches midway through the series, lost 26-21 to Ireland on Friday afternoon, after giving up a 14-point lead at one stage.

