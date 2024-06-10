Daily news update: MPs’ R81m handshake | Gerda makes history | More ANC leader arrests incoming

In the news today, an R81 million handshake for MPs and ministers leaving parliament and reports that more ANC top officials could be arrested.

Gerda Steyn made history, winning her third Comrades Marathon in a row. Soweto Giant Orlando Pirates have announced that they have parted ways with four more players, including striker Kermit Erasmus.

EFF leader Julius Malema has taken fresh aim at DA leader John Steenhuisen as coalition talks and “enemies” dominate political debate.

News Today: 10 June 2024

R81 million handshake for departing MPs, ministers

Politicians not returning to Parliament after the 2024 national and provincial elections will not leave empty-handed.

At least R81 million has reportedly been set aside to pay outgoing members of of Parliament (MPs) and Cabinet ministers for their loss-of-office gratuities.

A general view of MPs during the State of the Nation Address (Sona) at the Cape Town City Hall on 8 February 2024. Picture: Gallo Images/Jeffrey Abrahams

This is a result of MPs opting for retirement, while others are set to lose their jobs due to their parties losing seats in the National Assembly.

Gerda Steyn shatters record to secure third Comrades victory

Gerda Steyn produced another phenomenal performance on Sunday, shattering her own record and securing her third victory at the Comrades Marathon in KwaZulu-Natal, while Dutch athlete Piet Wiersma also made history in the men’s contest.

Steyn was joined in the early stages by compatriot Carla Molinaro and Zimbabwean athlete Loveness Madziva, but by the time she reached halfway, she was well clear.

Gerda Steyn has now lifted the women’s trophy three times at the Comrades Marathon. Picture: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

And she gradually extended the gap all the way to the finish, crossing the line in 5:49:46, more than nine minutes inside her ‘up’ run record of 5:58:53 which had been set in 2019.

NPA, Hawks mum on whether more ANC bigwigs will be arrested

Questions have been raised about who the next African National Congress (ANC) top leaders that could face arrest.

This week, South Africans watched in as former Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Zizi Kodwa made his first appearance at the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on corruption charges relating to R1.6 million bribes. Kodwa was granted and released on R30 000 bail.

Former Sports, Arts and Culture Minister, Zizi Kodwa at the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court on 5 June 2024. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

A City Press report on Sunday has indicated that there could be more pending arrests of ANC top officials.

‘You thought we would be typical blacks and egg work around you’- Malema slams Steenhuisen

EFF leader Julius Malema has thrown fresh shade at John Steenhuisen, suggesting the DA leader had underestimated him and his party.

With no political party securing a two-thirds majority in last month’s elections, there has been a scramble to negotiate a coalition government. The ANC is pushing for a government of national unity, which Malema rejected, saying the EFF “can’t share power with the enemy”.

EFF leader Julius Malema. Picture: Jacques Nelles

His stance was questioned by analyst William Gumede, who warned it was “a key reason for civil war, state failure, and poverty in Africa”.

Pirates confirm exit of Erasmus and Monare

Orlando Pirates have announced that they have parted ways with four more players, whose contracts at the Buccaneers have expired.

Striker Kermit Erasmus, goalkeepers Richard Ofori and Siyabonga Mpontshane, along with midfielder Thabang Monare are all leaving the club as free agents.

Kermit Erasmus (left), seen here talking to Orlando Pirates head coach Jose Riveiro, is leaving the club when his contract expires at the end of June. Picture: Backpagepix

“Orlando Pirates can confirm that Richard Ofori, Siyabonga Mpontshane, Thabang Monare and Kermit Erasmus will be leaving us when their respective contracts come to an end on June 30,” said Pirates in a statement on the club website.

In other news today:

