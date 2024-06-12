Daily news update: MK opposes Parliament sitting | PA disbands structures across country | Bafana win World Cup qualifier

In today’s news, the MK party has brought an urgent application before the Constitutional Court to try prevent the first sitting of Parliament on Friday, the Patriotic Alliance has closed structures in five provinces, and former MK party leader Jabulani Khumalo has asked to be reinstated on the party’s MP list

Also Senzo Meyiwa’s daughter has been filmed in an adorable video of her playing soccer like her late dad did, Malcolm Marx’s baby boy has been born, and Bafana Bafana beat Zimbabwe in a World Cup qualifier.

News today: 12 June 2024

MK party files urgent application to ConCourt to interdict first sitting of Parliament

The uMkhonto WeSizwe (MK) party has brought an urgent application at the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) to interdict Parliament from convening the sitting of both houses until its grievances over the results of the recent national and provincial elections are heard and ruled upon.

Former president Jacob Zuma. Picture: Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi

The MK party, led by former president Jacob Zuma, threatened to boycott the ceremony where members of parliament (MPs) in the National Assembly are sworn in, accusing the African National Congress (ANC) of rigging the election results.

‘Without results, we die’ − PA disbands structures in five provinces

The Patriotic Alliance (PA) has disbanded all provincial, regional and ward structures in five provinces with immediate effect.

Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie. Picture: Michel Bega

PA president Gayton McKenzie announced the decision on Monday.

Jabulani Khumalo asks court to reinstate him on MK party’s MP list

Former uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party leader, Jabulani Khumalo, has taken legal action to seek reinstatement on the party’s parliamentary list.

Supporters of the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party at Orlando Stadium in Soweto on 18 May 2024. Picture: Phill Magakoe / AFP

Khumalo filed his application at the Western Cape High Court on Monday.

Multiple political parties have their eye on the National Treasury as negations for a Government of National Unity (GNU) continue. However, the South African Institute of Race Relations (IRR) says an independent candidate should be chosen for the finance minister position.

South Africa deserves a competent Finance Minister says IRR, Picture: iStock

The minister of finance position is on the list of demands by parties including the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) – which has declared Floyd Shivambu as being the most competent person to take over this role.

Standard Bank labelled ‘climate criminals’ at XR protest in Johannesburg

An internationally affiliated climate activism group continued their fight against one of South Africa’s oldest banks.

Placards and banners outside Standard Bank’s office in Rosebank, Johannesburg. Photos: Grace Alter and Shaun Fautley

Standard Bank have been the focus of a campaign by Extinction Rebellion (XR) for what the activists believe is inaction on climate change.

Another Springbok baby: Malcolm Marx and wife welcome baby boy

Another Bok baby has landed!

The Marx family has welcomed a new-born. Picture: malcolm_marx/Instagram

Springbok rugby player Malcolm Marx and his wife Kirsten Marx have welcomed a baby boy, this after a number of other Bok players and their wives announced pregnancies and welcomed new-borns in the past few months.

Soccer soul: Senzo Meyiwa and Kelly Khumalo’s daughter Thingo channels dad [VIDEOS]

Award-winning songstress Kelly Khumalo recently shared a video of a soccer match in which her children – Thingo Meyiwa and Christian Khumalo – both netted several goals.

Senzo Meyiwa on the field as Orlando Pirates’ goalkeeper and the late soccer star’s daughter with Kelly Khumalo, Thingo, in action on the field. Pictures: Lefty Shivambu/ Gallo Images/ Getty Images and Instagram screengrab/ kellykhumaloza

The 10-year-old Thingo is the Esphambwaneni hitmaker’s daughter with slain soccer star Senzo Meyiwa.

Broos – Bafana ‘on schedule’ for World Cup after Zimbabwe win

Hugo Broos believes Bafana Bafana are in a fantastic position to qualify for the 2026 Fifa World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico after an important 3-1 Group C qualifying win over Zimbabwe at the Free State Stadium on Tuesday.

Bafana Bafana’s Thapelo Morena celebrates after scoring against Zimbabwe. Picture: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

A second half brace from Thapelo Morena secured the three points for Bafana, following on from their draw in Nigeria against the Super Eagles on Friday. The result means that Bafana are level on seven points with Rwanda and Benin at the top of the group, with six games still left to play.

Comrades Marathon organisers apologise for hiccups, promise to address concerns

Comrades Marathon organisers have promised to investigate numerous concerns and complaints about Sunday’s 97th running of the race between Durban and Pietermaritzburg.

The finish line at the 2024 Comrades Marathon at Scottsville Racecourse in Pietermaritzburg. Picture: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

While the race has been hailed as a major success, complaints of various kinds have been received by the Comrades Marathon Association.

