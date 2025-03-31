Top 10 stories of the day: #JusticeforCwecwe school fights | Budget deal near | Soshanguve murders suspect charged

Here’s your daily news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.
Photo: iStock / The Citizen / Cheryl Kahla
News today includes the school at the centre of a storm over the alleged rape of a seven-year-old says it will fight its deregistration.
Meanwhile, while the DA and the ANC are at an advanced stage of negotiations to strike a deal on the 2025 budget, both parties may suffer the consequences of a compromise down the line.
Furthermore, a 27-year-old man has been formally charged with the murders of six community safety patrollers from the Marry Me informal settlement in Soshanguve.
Weather tomorrow: 1 April 2025
Severe thunderstorms with damaging winds, excessive lightning, hail and heavy downpours are expected in parts of KwaZulu-Natal, North West, Free State and Eastern Cape. Full weather forecast here.
7-year-old’s alleged school rape heading to court
The school at the centre of a storm over the alleged rape of a seven-year-old says it will fight its deregistration.
The hashtag #JusticeforCwecwe has been used on social media in an outcry following reports of the alleged assault on the minor and claims the school took no actions on the matter.
Last week, Bergview College in the Alfred Nzo West District was removed from the list of approved independent schools in the Eastern Cape.
CONTINUE READING: 7-year-old’s alleged school rape heading to court
Number of school sexual misconduct cases being investigated in the triple digits
With more than 100 sexual misconduct cases at schools being investigated, gender-based violence (GBV) advocacy groups and activists called on education authorities to implement strategies that will prevent it.
The Education Labour Relations Council (ELRC) announced the shocking figure of sexual misconduct, adding they concluded 46 cases in the current financial year.
“Four teachers from Gauteng, the Eastern Cape, and KwaZulu-Natal were recently dismissed after being found guilty of sexual misconduct,” Matlose Moela, ELRC senior manager of dispute management services, said in an interview with eNCA.
CONTINUE READING: Number of school sexual misconduct cases being investigated in the triple digits
Budget compromise close but ANC and DA leaders ‘will pay down the line’
While the DA and the ANC are at an advanced stage of negotiations to strike a deal on the 2025 budget, both parties may suffer the consequences of a compromise down the line.
This is the warning of an analyst, as parliament prepares to vote on the budget tabled by Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana last month.
A joint meeting of the Standing Committee on Finance and Select Committee on Finance will vote on the budget on Tuesday. Should it pass, it will proceed to the National Assembly for approval on Wednesday.
CONTINUE READING: Budget compromise close but ANC and DA leaders ‘will pay down the line’
Consumers bracing for Eskom tariff increase: Can homes afford NOT to adapt?
Household budgets are about to get even tighter as Eskom’s annual tariff increase takes effect.
Electricity costs will increase by 12.74% from 1 April, adding another level to the exponentially climbing tower of costs that households must consider.
Municipal tariff increases may only be effective from 1 July, but it only delays the inevitable passing of costs onto household users.
CONTINUE READING: Consumers bracing for Eskom tariff increase: Can homes afford NOT to adapt?
Zimbabwean national officially charged with Soshanguve murders
A 27-year-old man has been formally charged with the murders of six community safety patrollers from the Marry Me informal settlement in Soshanguve.
The accused made his second appearance in the Pretoria North Magistrate’s Court on Monday.
His arrest last week, along with another suspect, initially led to charges of possessing unlicensed firearms and ammunition.
CONTINUE READING: Zimbabwean national officially charged with Soshanguve murders
Here are five more stories of the day:
- Judge wishes ex-cop ‘good luck’ and jails her for life
- R1.44bn sent to municipalities for disaster relief across five provinces
- Teacher on the run following rape allegations
- Eight-hour power outages coming to these Joburg areas this week
- R600K disappears from stokvel’s bank account
Yesterday’s News recap
READ HERE: Trafficked South Africans rescued | SA dollar-billionaires revealed | Teen arrested for terrorism
