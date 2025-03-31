Top 10 stories of the day: #JusticeforCwecwe school fights | Budget deal near | Soshanguve murders suspect charged

Here’s your daily news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

Meanwhile, while the DA and the ANC are at an advanced stage of negotiations to strike a deal on the 2025 budget, both parties may suffer the consequences of a compromise down the line.

Furthermore, a 27-year-old man has been formally charged with the murders of six community safety patrollers from the Marry Me informal settlement in Soshanguve.

Weather tomorrow: 1 April 2025

Severe thunderstorms with damaging winds, excessive lightning, hail and heavy downpours are expected in parts of KwaZulu-Natal, North West, Free State and Eastern Cape. Full weather forecast here.

7-year-old’s alleged school rape heading to court

The school at the centre of a storm over the alleged rape of a seven-year-old says it will fight its deregistration.

The hashtag #JusticeforCwecwe has been used on social media in an outcry following reports of the alleged assault on the minor and claims the school took no actions on the matter.

Image used for illustration. Picture: iStock

Last week, Bergview College in the Alfred Nzo West District was removed from the list of approved independent schools in the Eastern Cape.

Number of school sexual misconduct cases being investigated in the triple digits

With more than 100 sexual misconduct cases at schools being investigated, gender-based violence (GBV) advocacy groups and activists called on education authorities to implement strategies that will prevent it.

The Education Labour Relations Council (ELRC) announced the shocking figure of sexual misconduct, adding they concluded 46 cases in the current financial year.

Picture: iStock

“Four teachers from Gauteng, the Eastern Cape, and KwaZulu-Natal were recently dismissed after being found guilty of sexual misconduct,” Matlose Moela, ELRC senior manager of dispute management services, said in an interview with eNCA.

Budget compromise close but ANC and DA leaders ‘will pay down the line’

While the DA and the ANC are at an advanced stage of negotiations to strike a deal on the 2025 budget, both parties may suffer the consequences of a compromise down the line.

This is the warning of an analyst, as parliament prepares to vote on the budget tabled by Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana last month.

President Cyril Ramaphosa hosts a working dinner with leaders of political parties that are signatories to Government of National Unity (GNU) at Genadendal, Cape Town. Picture: GCIS

A joint meeting of the Standing Committee on Finance and Select Committee on Finance will vote on the budget on Tuesday. Should it pass, it will proceed to the National Assembly for approval on Wednesday.

Consumers bracing for Eskom tariff increase: Can homes afford NOT to adapt?

Household budgets are about to get even tighter as Eskom’s annual tariff increase takes effect.

Electricity costs will increase by 12.74% from 1 April, adding another level to the exponentially climbing tower of costs that households must consider.

Picture: iStock

Municipal tariff increases may only be effective from 1 July, but it only delays the inevitable passing of costs onto household users.

Zimbabwean national officially charged with Soshanguve murders

A 27-year-old man has been formally charged with the murders of six community safety patrollers from the Marry Me informal settlement in Soshanguve.

The accused made his second appearance in the Pretoria North Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Mourners at the memorial service of six community patrollers at Marry Me Open Ground in Soshanguve on 26 March 2025. Picture: Gallo Images/Lefty Shivambu

His arrest last week, along with another suspect, initially led to charges of possessing unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

