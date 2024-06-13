Daily news update: IFP joins unity government | ANC-EFF door still open | First Mpox death reported

In today’s news, the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) has agreed to join the ANC’s proposed Government of National Unity, the EFF’s Floyd Shivambu said the party would field its own candidates for positions in Parliament should negotiations fail, and South Africa’s first Mpox death has been reported.

Also, the electoral court dismissed Jabulani Khumalo’s bid to be reinstated as the leader of the MK party and a father of three died after a tow truck driver assaulted him.

IFP agrees to join Government of National Unity [VIDEO]

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) has announced it will be joining the ANC’s proposed Government of National Unity (GNU).

IFP President, Velinkosi Hlabisa speaks during the media briefing on the first day of the National Convention for 2024, 16 August 2023.

The offer by the African National Congress sets out a partnership between political parties to govern the country, especially through the placement of ministers and high-ranking officials in government departments.

‘We haven’t closed the door to the ANC’ – EFF’s Shivambu

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) deputy president Floyd Shivambu says his party will field its own candidates to contest positions in Parliament if coalition negotiations fail.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Deputy Leader, Floyd Shivambu leaves the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on 4 February 2022 in Cape Town. Picture: Gallo Images/Die Burger/ Jaco Marais

The EFF has rejected the Government of National Unity (GNU) proposed by African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa last week.

First Mpox death reported in SA – Vaccines on the way

One Mpox death has forced the Department of Health (DoH) to take special measures to limit the disease’s spread.

Image for illustrative purposes.

There have been five confirmed cases, with two cases in Gauteng and three in KZN.

Electoral Court dismisses expelled Khumalo’s MK party leader bid

The Electoral Court has dismissed expelled uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party leader Jabulani Khumalo’s claim to party leadership.

MK party founder Jabulani Khumalo and leader Jacob Zuma. Picture: X/@TshweuMoleme

The Specialist Court handed down judgment electronically on Wednesday which dismissed his application with punitive costs.

Father of three dies after assaulted by tow truck driver [VIDEO]

A family in Johannesburg is reeling in shock and reliving the pain of their beloved’s death whenever his alleged killer appears in court.

Father of three, Stalin Fasser died after allegedly being assaulted by a tow truck driver. Photo: Supplied

Stalin Fasser, a father of three, died after a fight with a tow-truck driver on 12 May. A month later his elderly mother breaks down when another of her sons, Elton, reports how the FirstHelp tow truck driver and his defence team looked when he made another appearance at Johannesburg Magistrates’ Court.

Cassper Nyovest’s electricity headache: ‘I paid R18k a month’

Rapper Cassper Nyovest is feeling the electricity tariff pinch as much as the rest of South Africa.

Cassper Nyovest. Picture: Instagram

The star took to social media on Wednesday to share his struggles with the rising prices, revealing just how much he is paying to keep the lights on at his Johannesburg mansion.

Hollywoodbets Durban July: Six fashion designers and their thoroughbred creations

Over the years, the Hollywoodbets Durban July has become equally famous for its fashion as for its racing, with fashion-forward outfits, hats and fascinators adding the customary touch of sartorial elegance to Africa’s premier horse racing event.

The annual Hollywoodbets Durban July Invited Designer Showcase sets the tone and trend for raceday fashionistas. Picture: Supplied/ Hollywoodbets Durban July

The Invited Designer Showcase is by far the most glamorous element of the Hollywoodbets Durban July Fashion Experience, presented by the Durban Fashion Fair (DFF).

First Leinster, then hopefully the Boks, says Bulls’ Wilco Louw

Springbok hopeful and powerhouse Bulls prop Wilco Louw has his full attention trained on his side’s United Rugby Championship (URC) semifinal clash against Leinster at Loftus on Saturday night, and not a recall to the national team.

Bulls prop Wilco Louw has his full focus trained on his sides URC semifinal clash with Leinster on Saturday. Picture: Gordon Arons/Gallo Images

Louw, who last played for the Boks back in 2021, has been trying to force his way back into the national setup, and has impressed in his first season back playing franchise rugby in SA after spending four years abroad.

Bartlett gives reaction to Tau and Foster criticism

Legendary Bafana Bafana striker Shaun Bartlett shares sympathy with current forwards Percy Tau and Lyle Foster who are under heavy criticism from the South African public for different reasons.

Percy Tau (right) reacts after missing his penalty against Mali. Picture: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Tau’s form in a Bafana shirt has been far from impressive as opposed to his Egyptian Al-Ahly club who he led to two back-to-back Caf Champions League titles. Bartlett is second on Bafana’s all-time list of top scorers with 28 goals, three behind Benni McCarthy.

