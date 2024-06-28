Daily news update: Cyril says DA ‘jeopardised’ GNU | petition to remove Mngxitama gets 10k votes | SAHRC urges EC state of disaster
Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.
Photo: iStock/The Citizen/Cheryl Kahla
In today’s news, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the DA “jeopardised the foundation of setting up a Government of National Unity with its letter of demands, a petition to remove BLF leader Andile Mngxitama from Parliament has more than 10 000 signatures, and the South African Human Rights Commission has called for a state of disaster in the Eastern Cape to deal with the hunger crisis.
Also, many taps in Johannesburg are running dry due to Rand Water’s lengthy maintenance, and singer Rethabile Khumalo was allegedly poisoned by her friend.
In sport, Ann Ashworth has been sacked as the Comrades Marathon race director after numerous issues at this year’s event.
News today 28 June 2024
Dear John: Ramaphosa lambastes Steenhuisen and Zille in scathing letter
As the deal between the African National Congress (ANC) and Democratic Alliance (DA) balances on a knife edge, President Cyril Ramaphosa says the DA “jeopardised the foundation of setting up a Government of National Unity (GNU)” with its letter of demands.
In a scathing letter to John Steenhuisen, and seen by The Citizen, Ramaphosa accused the DA leader of “moving the goalposts” in negotiations with the ANC
Petition to boot Andile Mngxitama out of parliament gets over 10 000 signatures
Andile Mngxitama’s swearing-in as Member of Parliament (MP) earlier this week has prompted demands for an equal application of moral outrage.
The former Black First Land First (BLF) leader was sworn in on Tuesday with fellow uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party members. His detractors have questioned his fitness to hold the prestigious role of MP.
Hunger crisis: SAHRC urges state of disaster in Eastern Cape [VIDEO]
The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has called for a state of disaster to be declared and urgent action to be taken to resolve a hunger crisis in the Eastern Cape.
If the recommendations it presented to government are not applied, the commission said it would consider taking the government on in court.
Joburg Water acknowledges struggles as taps run dry
Johannesburg residents are struggling with water shortages as the Rand Water maintenance work, which began on Saturday, faces unforeseen challenges.
Despite assurances, the situation remains dire, with many areas experiencing dry taps.
‘What has gone wrong?’ | Mbeki, Biko foundations call for national dialogue amid ‘political crisis’
African National Congress (ANC) veteran and chairperson of the Thabo Mbeki Foundation, Dr Geraldine Fraser-Moleketi, says South Africa is in a political crisis after no political party won an outright majority in last month’s general election.
On Thursday, a group of leading foundations convened a press conference at Houghton Estate in Johannesburg.
‘She is fighting for her life’: Rethabile Khumalo hospitalised after alleged poisoning
Prayers and well-wishes are pouring in for singer Rethabile Khumalo who has been hospitalised following an alleged poisoning incident.
According to her mother, renowned singer Winnie Khumalo, Rethabile was poisoned, allegedly by a friend, and has been in hospital for a week.
SABC accused of stealing Mbongeni Ngema’s TV show idea and could face legal action
Zasuka Entertainment which was co-owned by the late Mbongeni Ngema has accused the SABC of stealing an idea of a TV show they initially pitched to the public broadcaster.
Zasuka Entertainment’s idea is a TV show titled Zasuka Traditional Music Talent Search By Mbongeni Ngema.
Former Comrades winner Ann Ashworth sacked as race director
Ann Ashworth has been sacked as the Comrades Marathon race director after just seven months in the job.
Ashworth, who won the Comrades women’s race in KwaZulu-Natal in 2018, was appointed by the Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) in November last year, replacing former race director Rowyn James.
OPINION: Proteas batters need to deliver in T20 World Cup final
It hasn’t been an easy T20 World Cup for South African fans to watch, and while the national squad’s batters were expected to lead the way at the tournament, we can thank the bowling unit for allowing us to breathe deep sighs of relief.
All seven of their games in the first two rounds were closely contested nail-biters which had spectators on the edge of their seats, and while the batters did of course play a part, it has been the bowlers who have saved them from narrow defeats.