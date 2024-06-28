Daily news update: Cyril says DA ‘jeopardised’ GNU | petition to remove Mngxitama gets 10k votes | SAHRC urges EC state of disaster

In today’s news, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the DA “jeopardised the foundation of setting up a Government of National Unity with its letter of demands, a petition to remove BLF leader Andile Mngxitama from Parliament has more than 10 000 signatures, and the South African Human Rights Commission has called for a state of disaster in the Eastern Cape to deal with the hunger crisis.

Also, many taps in Johannesburg are running dry due to Rand Water’s lengthy maintenance, and singer Rethabile Khumalo was allegedly poisoned by her friend.

In sport, Ann Ashworth has been sacked as the Comrades Marathon race director after numerous issues at this year’s event.

News today 28 June 2024

Dear John: Ramaphosa lambastes Steenhuisen and Zille in scathing letter

As the deal between the African National Congress (ANC) and Democratic Alliance (DA) balances on a knife edge, President Cyril Ramaphosa says the DA “jeopardised the foundation of setting up a Government of National Unity (GNU)” with its letter of demands.

DA leader John Steenhuisen, DA MP Siviwe Gwarube, and ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa. Photo: GCIS

In a scathing letter to John Steenhuisen, and seen by The Citizen, Ramaphosa accused the DA leader of “moving the goalposts” in negotiations with the ANC

Petition to boot Andile Mngxitama out of parliament gets over 10 000 signatures

Andile Mngxitama’s swearing-in as Member of Parliament (MP) earlier this week has prompted demands for an equal application of moral outrage.

MK party Member of Parliament Andile Mngxitama. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

The former Black First Land First (BLF) leader was sworn in on Tuesday with fellow uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party members. His detractors have questioned his fitness to hold the prestigious role of MP.

Hunger crisis: SAHRC urges state of disaster in Eastern Cape [VIDEO]

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has called for a state of disaster to be declared and urgent action to be taken to resolve a hunger crisis in the Eastern Cape.

Photo: iStock

If the recommendations it presented to government are not applied, the commission said it would consider taking the government on in court.

Joburg Water acknowledges struggles as taps run dry

Johannesburg residents are struggling with water shortages as the Rand Water maintenance work, which began on Saturday, faces unforeseen challenges.

The maintenance in Joburg will end in July. Picture: iStock

Despite assurances, the situation remains dire, with many areas experiencing dry taps.

‘What has gone wrong?’ | Mbeki, Biko foundations call for national dialogue amid ‘political crisis’

African National Congress (ANC) veteran and chairperson of the Thabo Mbeki Foundation, Dr Geraldine Fraser-Moleketi, says South Africa is in a political crisis after no political party won an outright majority in last month’s general election.

Voters queue outside the Soweto United Congregational Church to cast their vote on 29 May 2024. Picture: Michel Bega

On Thursday, a group of leading foundations convened a press conference at Houghton Estate in Johannesburg.

‘She is fighting for her life’: Rethabile Khumalo hospitalised after alleged poisoning

Prayers and well-wishes are pouring in for singer Rethabile Khumalo who has been hospitalised following an alleged poisoning incident.

Singer Rethabile Khumalo. Picture: Instagram/@rethabile_rsa

According to her mother, renowned singer Winnie Khumalo, Rethabile was poisoned, allegedly by a friend, and has been in hospital for a week.

SABC accused of stealing Mbongeni Ngema’s TV show idea and could face legal action

Zasuka Entertainment which was co-owned by the late Mbongeni Ngema has accused the SABC of stealing an idea of a TV show they initially pitched to the public broadcaster.

The SABC has been accused of stealing the late Mbongeni Ngema’s idea. Picture: mbongeningema_ /Instagram

Zasuka Entertainment’s idea is a TV show titled Zasuka Traditional Music Talent Search By Mbongeni Ngema.

Former Comrades winner Ann Ashworth sacked as race director

Ann Ashworth has been sacked as the Comrades Marathon race director after just seven months in the job.

Comrades Marathon race director Ann Ashworth has been let go by the CMA board. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Ashworth, who won the Comrades women’s race in KwaZulu-Natal in 2018, was appointed by the Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) in November last year, replacing former race director Rowyn James.

OPINION: Proteas batters need to deliver in T20 World Cup final

It hasn’t been an easy T20 World Cup for South African fans to watch, and while the national squad’s batters were expected to lead the way at the tournament, we can thank the bowling unit for allowing us to breathe deep sighs of relief.

Captain Aiden Markram in action for the Proteas during their T20 World Cup semifinal against Afghanistan. Picture: Chandan Khanna/AFP

All seven of their games in the first two rounds were closely contested nail-biters which had spectators on the edge of their seats, and while the batters did of course play a part, it has been the bowlers who have saved them from narrow defeats.

