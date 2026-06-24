‘Defend Parliament’s authority’ – Malema pressures Didiza to fight Ramaphosa’s interdict

Malema also argued that Didiza is conflicted.

EFF leader Julius Malema has issued an urgent demand to National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza, insisting that Parliament must oppose President Cyril Ramaphosa’s bid to set aside the Section 89 Independent Panel report.

Malema wrote to Didiza on Tuesday, warning that failure to act would undermine the authority and constitutional integrity of the legislature.

Didiza won’t oppose

Didiza said on Friday that she won’t oppose Ramaphosa’s attempt to interdict the impeachment committee from proceedings, with opposition parties slamming her decision.

Her decision follows the impeachment committee’s decision to oppose Ramaphosa’s application.

The 31-member committee resolved to take action on Thursday, after MPs were advised by an independent legal expert.

Malema demands

In the letter, Malema demanded that the National Assembly, under the leadership of Didiza, “must oppose” Ramaphosa’s application.

Malema criticised Didiza’s earlier decision not to oppose Ramaphosa’s urgent interdict halting the impeachment committee’s work, saying it raised “serious concerns regarding her willingness to defend the institutional authority.

“Allowing the report to be challenged without opposition by the institution that established the process would undermine the authority, integrity and constitutional role of the National Assembly.”

Didiza conflicted

Malema also argued that Didiza is conflicted.

“It would be improper for the same person who voted against the continuation of the impeachment process to unilaterally take decisions regarding legal opposition to matters arising from that very process.”

Parliament “must act”

Calling the matter urgent, Malema insisted that Parliament must act inclusively and transparently.

“This matter is urgent and requires your full cooperation. It is not a mere administrative matter in respect of which the Speaker can simply claim executive authority and act unilaterally. The matter concerns the constitutional integrity of Parliament and the collective interests of all political parties represented in the National Assembly.

“Equally, such an approach is neither practical nor appropriate within the context of a multiparty democratic Parliament,” Malema said.

EFF legal action

Malema warned it would seek relief in court if Didiza fails to respond within 48 hours.

“The continued delay in taking a clear decision is undesirable and risks undermining confidence in Parliament’s commitment to defend its own processes.”

Last week, Ramaphosa defended Didiza’s stance, insisting she is acting independently and in strict accordance with the constitution by choosing not to oppose his urgent application to interdict the impeachment committee.

Ramaphosa, speaking to the media on the sidelines of an ANC voter registration campaign in Kwa-Thema, Ekurhuleni, over the weekend, said Didiza has “to do her work.”

Amended rules

On Tuesday, the National Assembly adopted amended rules that will govern the work of the 31-member impeachment committee investigating allegations against Ramaphosa over the 2020 theft of foreign currency from his Phala Phala game farm.

The move paves the way for the committee to begin its work, despite Ramaphosa’s urgent court bid to halt the process pending a review of an independent Section 89 panel report that found he may have breached the constitution.

Ramaphosa approached the Western Cape High Court, seeking an urgent interdict while he challenges the Section 89 Independent Panel’s report, seeking to prevent the start of an impeachment inquiry until his separate review application against the report has been finalised.