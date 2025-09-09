8 Soweto pupils allegedly drugged and assaulted, MEC condemns attack

An assault on Soweto pupils and the deaths of two learners leave Gauteng schools reeling, with urgent support deployed for families.

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane has denounced a shocking assault on eight Soweto primary school pupils after they were reportedly drugged by a fellow schoolboy.

The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) revealed on Tuesday that a group of boys from Khomani Primary School in Diepkloof, Soweto, were allegedly raped by an adult perpetrator on 1 September.

Eight primary school boys allegedly drugged and assaulted

A fellow Grade 7 pupil allegedly drugged the victims before they were raped.

One of the victims’ parents reported the incident to the school on Monday, 8 September.

GDE spokesperson Steve Mabona said that the instigating Grade 7 boy allegedly stole a bottle of cold drink from a local shop, as reported by the shopkeeper.

“It is then alleged that the learner drugged this drink and gave it to the eight boy learners to consume,” Mabona said.

“The group of learners reported that they were subsequently taken to an adult perpetrator, where they were allegedly raped at gunpoint.”

The department confirmed that the adult perpetrator has since been arrested, and the police are investigating further details about the incident.

Grade 7 pupil who orchestrated incident suspended

Khomani Primary School has also suspended the Grade 7 boy who allegedly orchestrated the incident. He is expected to have a disciplinary hearing on Wednesday, 17 September.

“Such an unspeakable act should never happen to any learner in Gauteng. We sympathise dearly with the affected learners and families, assuring them of our full support during this time,” Chiloane said.

The MEC said this incident is a reminder of the importance of the collective duty to ensure the safety of children in and outside of school.

“We once again call on parents to play an active role in the lives of their learners, to instil values of respect and integrity that will form the foundation of the education we provide them with,” he said.

The Department has since deployed immediate psychosocial support to the affected pupils and families.

The Teddy Bear Clinic has joined the case to assess the victims’ wellbeing and possible injuries.

Two tragic learner deaths

Meanwhile, the department is mourning the deaths of two pupils on Tuesday, 2 September, in separate incidents.

Chiloane expressed deep sadness over the sudden passing of a Grade 8 pupil from Qalabotjha Secondary School in Vlakfontein.

The pupil collapsed at school and was declared dead despite swift responses from emergency services.

Pupil survived by two older siblings at school

Mabona said she is survived by two siblings in grades 10 and 12, with the latter writing a Business Studies exam during the tragic incident.

“Losing a child so suddenly is an unimaginable tragedy that no parent, sibling, or school community should ever have to face,” Chiloane said.

“Our hearts go out especially to her brother and sister, who are also learners at the school, as they navigate this painful moment.”

The department will send psychosocial support teams to assist pupils, staff, and the bereaved family.

GDE also expressed sadness over the passing of a Grade 9 pupil from Davey Secondary School in Daveyton, Ekurhuleni, following an alleged suicide.

Bullying allegations

The police are investigating the circumstances, while the GDE has launched an internal inquiry into allegations of bullying at the school.

Psychosocial support teams have been deployed to provide counselling to pupils, staff, and the bereaved family.

The department encourages pupils to seek help through available resources, including Childline, the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG), and GDE’s helplines.

For support, contact SADAG at 0800 567 567 or 0800 456 789. Pupils can also reach out to the GDE by contacting 0800 000 789 or WhatsApping it on 060 891 0361.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the bereaved family and the school community at large during this difficult period,” said the MEC.