Ex-registrar calls on Madlanga commission to investigate Unisa

The former registrar says alleged failures in higher education governance deserve scrutiny beyond the commission's original focus.

The former registrar of the University of South Africa (Unisa) is imploring the Madlanga commission to investigate allegations of maladministration, financial irregularities and governance failures at Unisa.

In a submission dated 15 October, Prof Steward Mothata urged the commission, chaired by retired justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, to consider investigating alleged abuse of public funds, persecution of senior staff who raise concerns and the handling of unresolved criminal complaints.

Former registrar calls for wider investigation

Mothata acknowledged that the commission’s terms of reference focus on law enforcement and the judiciary, but said alleged governance failures in higher education also warrant scrutiny.

“We are aware your commission is more focused on law enforcement and the judiciary. We want to bring it to your attention that the same happens in higher education and both law enforcement, the judiciary and politicians are central to the challenges in this sector,” he said.

The submission contains allegations against Unisa vice-chancellor Prof Puleng LenkaBula, the university council and its handling of governance disputes.

Questions raised about Unisa leadership and council

Central is the independent assessor’s report of March 2023, which Mothata claims contained serious findings about Unisa’s governance and LenkaBula’s appointment.

He said the report questioned whether LenkaBula met the requirements for the vice-chancellor position.

He also alleged the council continued holding meetings after losing its quorum in June 2023.

The submission calls for the outstanding legal disputes surrounding the assessor’s findings to be examined.

R107.89m in legal costs

Mothata also raised concerns about Unisa’s spending on litigation for internal disputes and governance.

He cited a submission to parliament’s higher education portfolio committee dated 8 August, 2024, which put legal costs at R107.89 million at that point.

His submission also details allegations senior employees were removed after raising concerns on governance and expenditure.

Unisa had not replied to questions by the time of publication.