Former Hoërskool Waterkloof principal to challenge dismissal

The former principal says key findings against him were flawed and will be challenged in court.

The former Hoërskool Waterkloof principal who was dismissed last week after a disciplinary hearing, will appeal and taking what he alleges are materially erroneous and unfounded findings to the Labour Court for review.

This after he was advised he had good prospects of success in the review.

Allegations leading to disciplinary action

Last year, principal Chris Denysschen, who joined the school in 2018, was accused of allegedly making crude jokes, derogatory remarks about an overweight teacher and unsolicited hugs from a pupil.

In June last year, the Gauteng education department (GED) transferred him to the Tshwane south district office on precautionary grounds, after complaints of alleged interference with witnesses at the school during the disciplinary process against him by the Education Labour Relations Council.

GED spokesperson Steve Mabona has confirmed Denysschen was found guilty after a hearing by an arbitrator at the council last week, and has been dismissed.

His legal representative, Helena Strijdom, also confirmed his dismissal on 13 January, and further confirmed he was no longer in the service of the department.

ALSO READ: Waterkloof principal transferred amid witness interference claims

Strijdom said while her client was found guilty on four of the six charges against him, he would be taking the materially erroneous and unfounded findings to the Labour Court for review and has been advised that he has good prospects of success in the review.

Investigation welcomed and next steps outlined

Specialised Security Services founder Mike Bolhuis has welcomed the findings of the arbitration and thanked all parties involved during the investigation, as well as parents, pupils and teachers who came forward with information.

Bolhuis said his office was approached by concerned parents, teachers and pupils in October 2024 to assist with an investigation into the matter and the reputation of Hoërskool Waterkloof.

A detailed report was forwarded to the member of the executive council for education in Gauteng.

Bolhuis said no pupil, teacher, or parent should remain silent about inappropriate behaviour or treatment within the school environment and should always speak out.

The school governing body was currently in communication with the department concerning the appointment of a new principal to replace Denysschen.

NOW READ: Betrayal of trust: Principals, teachers at centre of school abuse storm in 2025