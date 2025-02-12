Gauteng education MEC addresses overcrowding claims in high-pressure schools

With hundreds of high-pressure schools in Gauteng, the education department says it is working to relieve pressure in these schools.

Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane says the department is on course to relieve pressure from high-pressure schools following claims of overcrowding in Gauteng schools.

“We remain committed to transparency and ensuring every learner is placed in a suitable learning environment,” the MEC said on Wednesday afternoon.

“Schools are proceeding with the self-build classroom project, and new schools will also be introduced across the province accordingly.”

Claims of overcrowding

Chiloane responded to claims that Gauteng schools were overcrowded despite alleged pledges that the department will build over 4 000 satellite schools.

During the online admission process, the Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) identified schools that received an overwhelming number of applications that exceeded their capacity to accommodate pupils.

The schools were regarded as high-pressure schools, and the areas where the pupils lived were also termed high-pressure areas.

292 primary schools and 277 secondary schools in the province were regarded as high-pressure schools.

For example, Laerskool Akasia could place only 240 Grade 1 pupils but received 1 475 Grade 1 applications, and Hoërskool Langehoven could place 300 Grade 8 pupils but received 3 081 Grade 8 applications.

Interventions for high-pressure schools

The department conducted numerous interventions to solve classroom shortages and improve learning spaces, helping high-pressure schools accommodate more pupils.

These include providing mobile classroom units, building satellite schools, and transferring funds to schools for self-build classroom projects, enabling schools to expand their capacity based on immediate needs.

“Despite these efforts, it is important to note that it was not possible to place all applicants in their preferred schools due to capacity constraints,” GDE spokesperson Steve Mabona said.

“As a result, applicants who could not be accommodated in oversubscribed schools were placed in the next closest schools with available space.”

The department also corrected the assertion that it said it would build over 4 000 satellite schools. In a statement issued on 29 January regarding late applications, GDE announced that satellite schools will be introduced in 2025 to provide more than 4 417 additional spaces for placement in high-pressure areas.

Satellite schools

Mabona said some of these satellite schools have started operating while the department completes building the remainder of the schools, and in the interim, some schools are over-capacitated while waiting for the completion of said schools.

“Since the start of the placement period on 19 September 2024, the department has consistently updated the public on placement challenges and interventions to mitigate capacity at schools through regular media statements and briefings. Therefore, claims of newly discovered overcrowding are misleading, as the department announced these issues before, along with plans to alleviate pressure on affected schools,” he said.

