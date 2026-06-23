Gauteng education’s R70.9bn budget: Here’s where the money is going

The Gauteng Department of Education has increased its budget by R2.9 billion as it tackles infrastructure backlogs, overcrowding and financial pressures facing the sector.

The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) has increased its budget to prioritise key challenges within the sector.

These include overcrowding, infrastructure backlogs, and performance improvements in critical areas such as Mathematics, Science, Technology, reading development and technical education.

The department’s budget has increased by R2.9 billion, from R63 billion in the 2025-26 financial year to R70.9 billion in 2026-27.

Infrastructure development

The department has noted that infrastructure remains one of the biggest constraints facing Gauteng public education.

“We continue to face enormous challenges arising from rapid in-migration, urbanisation, overcrowding, infrastructure backlogs and growing learner demand, particularly in township, informal settlement and inner-city schools,” the GDE noted.

In an effort to address overcrowding and backlogs experienced at schools such as those in the West Rand, where hundreds of pupils continue to attend classes in ageing asbestos structures, the department has allocated R2.7 billion towards infrastructure investment.

Combatting discrimination

Amid infrastructure challenges and reports earlier in June, the Department of Basic Education (DBE) in the Western Cape noted concerns after finding that only African and Coloured pupils appeared on waiting lists collected by schools in the province.

The GDE has allocated R3.7 billion towards education modernisation initiatives, including school reorganisation, district support, principal development and the expansion of schools of specialisation.

Containing the fire?

R994 million has been allocated towards expanding access to Grade R in an effort to strengthen early childhood development as the foundation of educational success.

According to the department, these focused interventions aim to improve literacy, numeracy and subject performance, particularly in gateway subjects.

This comes following concerned parents from schools in Midrand who have expressed their frustration with the GDE after accusing the department of “dragging its feet” on promises to conduct repairs to classrooms.

Financial Strain

The GDE has set aside R1.2 billion to improve critical areas such as Mathematics, Science, Technology, reading development and technical education.

This comes despite hundreds of employees experiencing payment delays, preventing them from covering their expenses.

Local schools also face financial strain and are negatively impacted, especially when the GDE misses subsidy deadlines. This leaves schools struggling to cover operational costs, including municipal services, maintenance and learning materials, among other challenges.

The GDE has noted that these allocations will not resolve all historical backlogs immediately, but added that they represent an important step towards easing overcrowding and improving learning conditions in some of the most affected communities.