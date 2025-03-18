South Africans misbehaving in Antarctica: Government steps in

Here's what it takes to make it in Antarctica.

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) has refuted claims of serious misconduct at South Africa’s Antarctic research station, SANAE IV.

This comes after a Sunday Times report alleged disciplinary issues among overwintering team members at the remote base.

The department confirmed on Monday that while an alleged assault was reported on 27 February 2025, no incidents required the removal of any team members from the base.

“If such incidents occurred, the management team of the Department would have replaced such an overwintering team member with immediate effect,” it said.

Strict selection process

The DFFE outlined its rigorous recruitment and assessment process.

This process includes psychometric testing, medical evaluations, and interpersonal assessments to ensure individuals can endure Antarctica’s extreme and isolated conditions.

According to the department, team members undergo team-building exercises before departure to strengthen relationships.

Despite these precautions, the department acknowledged that adjusting to the harsh Antarctic environment remains challenging.

“Even though all of the assessments and evaluations show no areas of concern, it is not uncommon that once individuals arrive at the extremely remote areas where the scientific bases are located, an initial adjustment to the environment is required,” the department stated.

Response to allegations

The department confirmed that an internal mediation process had been initiated following the reported altercation.

“The Department immediately activated the response plan to engage the individuals involved through trained professionals. These professionals mediate and restore relationships at the base,” the statement said.

The alleged perpetrator has since undergone further psychological evaluations and has “shown remorse and is willingly cooperative to follow any interventions that are recommended”.

The department also confirmed that a formal apology had been issued to the victim, with further reconciliation efforts ongoing.

Additionally, the DFFE clarified that while a labour relations process is underway regarding the alleged physical assault, reports of sexual assault are incorrect.

“An alleged sexual harassment is also being investigated. Reports of sexual assault are not correct,” it said.

Minister Intervenes

Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Dr Dion George, alongside Director-General Nomfundo Tshabalala, has taken direct oversight of the situation.

“Dr George will be engaging the team to reassure them of his support and commitment to their wellbeing,” the statement read.

As winter sets in, limiting operations across all Antarctic bases, the DFFE remains committed to ensuring a safe working environment at SANAE IV.

“The ultimate goal would be that all at the SANAE IV are safe and healthy. [They should] be working together as a team to advance the very important work they are performing in Antarctica,” the department concluded.

