Smoking extinguishers: Warning to schools over dangerous new trend

Education department says schools should conduct random inspections and monitor items brought onto the premises.

The Department of Basic Education (DBE) has sounded the alarm over a dangerous trend involving pupils inhaling chemical fumes through improvised devices, warning that the behaviour poses serious and potentially fatal health risks.

The warning comes amid reports of a trend known as “chuffing”, where youngsters inhale the contents of fire extinguishers.

In a widely shared video, a group of school pupils can be seen inhaling chemical powder from a fire extinguisher and exhaling smoke.

The education department on Monday expressed “serious concern” about videos circulating on social media showing pupils engaging in the practice, which has gained traction in parts of Gauteng.

‘Serious and potentially fatal’ risks

DBE warned that inhaling chemical substances can have devastating consequences.

“The department wishes to condemn this conduct and warns that inhaling chemical substances in this manner poses serious and potentially fatal health risks, including brain damage, respiratory failure, and sudden death,” it said.

Emergency services in Johannesburg have also raised concern, cautioning that both dry chemical and carbon dioxide extinguishers can cause severe health complications, including pneumonia, seizures and even death.

Schools urged to act swiftly

The DBE emphasised that schools must remain safe spaces dedicated to learning and development, warning that such behaviour undermines this responsibility.

“Any activity that endangers the lives and well-being of pupils undermines this responsibility and will not be tolerated,” the department said.

Schools have been urged to immediately reinforce safety protocols and take decisive action when such behaviour is detected.

Measures include conducting random inspections, monitoring items brought onto school premises, and strengthening life orientation lessons on substance abuse and peer pressure.

The department also called on teachers and school management teams to intervene swiftly and work closely with school governing bodies, parents and local authorities.

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Parents urged to stay vigilant

Parents and guardians have been urged to play an active role in addressing the trend by engaging with their children about the dangers of substance abuse and harmful social media challenges.

“The department calls on parents and guardians to remain vigilant and to actively engage with their children about the dangers of substance abuse and harmful social media trends,” it said.

The DBE added that parents should monitor behavioural changes, unusual objects brought home, or any signs that pupils may be participating in risky activities.

Awareness campaigns intensified

Provincial education departments have been encouraged to ramp up awareness campaigns targeting substance abuse and harmful trends affecting pupils.

Johannesburg Emergency Management Services has also urged residents to take advantage of its public education programmes, including safety training offered at its Besafe Centres across the city.

Officials say these programmes aim to educate communities, schools and pupils about fire safety and the proper use of equipment such as fire extinguishers.

“The safety and well-being of pupils remain a top priority,” the DBE said.

“The department will continue working with schools, parents, and communities to ensure that learning environments remain safe, disciplined, and supportive spaces for all pupils.”

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