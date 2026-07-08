Limpopo pupils fly SA flag high at global robotics finals in Switzerland

Both Limpopo teams progressed through local, provincial and national rounds of the competition

Two Limpopo school teams are representing South Africa at the prestigious Robotics for Good Youth Challenge Grand Finale in Geneva, Switzerland, after earning their place through a series of local and national competitions.

The Robotics for Good Youth Challenge finale is taking place from 7 to 10 July 2026 at the Palexpo International Exhibition and Convention Centre in Geneva.

Limpopo teams represent South Africa

The two teams representing South Africa are Robo-Kidz from Mashupye Tladi Primary School, winners of the junior category, and Roborise from Bokamoso Secondary School, winners of the senior category.

Both teams progressed through local, provincial and national rounds of the competition to qualify for the international finals.

The Department of Basic Education (DBE) said their success demonstrates the growing impact of coding and robotics education, which forms part of the department’s strategy to equip pupils with future-focused skills.

The department has approved and gazetted the coding and robotics curriculum and has been implementing it through phased pilot programmes since 2021.

According to the DBE, the programme exposes pupils to computational thinking, problem-solving, innovation and digital technologies while preparing them for careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

Investment in STEM education

The DBE said the Limpopo teams’ achievement was made possible through the province’s implementation of the Mathematics, Science and Technology (MST) Conditional Grant.

The grant supports coding and robotics, pupil enrichment programmes, teacher development, laboratory resources and technical education.

According to the department, about 90 000 pupils benefit from the programme every year through science camps, Olympiads, science fairs, competitions and international opportunities.

The DBE’s acting director for communications Terence Khala said the pupils’ achievement reflects the benefits of sustained investment in education that prepares young people for future careers.

“These pupils are highlighting the best of South African education on the global stage. Their success proves what is possible when we invest in innovation, quality teaching and meaningful opportunities that allow young people to apply their knowledge to real-world challenges.”

Khala said the department hopes to expand coding and robotics education across the country.