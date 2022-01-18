Here’s how to find your 2021 matric results

Cheryl Kahla

In just a few hours, the matric class of 2021 will receive their exam results. It was a tough year and we came up with a solution to find your 2021 matric results as easily as possible.

Because let’s be real, the last thing you need after surviving 2021 is additional stress about figuring out to access your results.

Matric exam results

How to your find 2021 matric results

The marking process was handled by the Department of Basic Education (DBE)’s 193 marking centres and 41,000 examination markers between 8 and 22 December 2021.

Next, IEB matric results will be released on 19 January. The outcome of the 2021 National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations will be announced by the Minister of Basic Education on 20 January.

This includes information about the pass rate of South Africa’s nine provinces. Then on 21 January, provinces will be authorised to release their results.

From 19 January you’ll be able to access matric results, and all you’ll need to do is get your examination number ready and head over to The Citizen’s IEB matric portal.

The same steps apply for students who attended private schools which are part of the IEB (Independent Examinations Board).

Matric results controversy

POPIA infringement

The Department of Basic Education initially announced that no matric results will appear on any public platforms this year due to the Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA).

DBE spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said this meant the rights of privacy when it came to the collection, retention, dissemination, and use of personal information of students had to be adhered to and respected.

“In order to comply with the provisions of the POPIA, the usual practice of publishing the national senior certificate (NSC) results on public platforms (media platforms) will not occur for 2021.”

AfriForum wins court case

However, the Pretoria High Court on Tuesday ruled in favour of AfriForum and ordered the Department of Education to publish matric results in newspapers.

“[Education Minister, Angie Motshekga] is ordered to publish the National Senior Certificate [NSC] results on public platforms as was the practice in previous years, concurrently with making available the results to the schools that had been attended by the [pupils],” the judgement read.

The department was also ordered to pay the costs of AfriForum and two other parties involved in the case.

