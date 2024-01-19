How Deutsche Internationale Schule gave me local education and global recognition

The Deutsche Internationale Schule Johannesburg (DSJ) equipped me with many skills, including being organised.

They say if you’re going to do anything in life, then you should always give 100% to achieve the best possible outcome. One might expect me to write about the various challenges and hardships that I faced, trying to balance studying and my work as a Head Prefect, but this is not the case.

The Deutsche Internationale Schule Johannesburg (DSJ) equipped me with many skills and being organised is one of these elements. I have to credit my thorough planning of a study routine, which consisted of studying key subjects every day for at least an hour. This allowed me to focus on my Head Boy duties as well as fully preparing me for my prelims and final exams.

As Head Boy of the DSJ, I found that the most important thing is to have peace of mind. This allowed me to remain calm and level-headed, because ultimately when you as a leader are stressed, then the rest of the team will be too, thus creating a dysfunctional environment where no work will get done.

I acknowledge all my amazing teachers at the DSJ, who went above and beyond in preparing me and my classmates for our exams. At the end of the day, it was their endless hard work within the classroom that kept me at ease throughout my matric year and allowed me to write my exams with my head held high.

There is no greater institution than the DSJ. Everyone within the school is rooting for you and is always willing to lend a helping hand. I owe all my future success to the DSJ – my home.

It is because of ‘German Excellence and South African Ubuntu” that I will continue my journey to Germany, where I will be pursuing a career in the automotive industry.

A journey that began in Kindergarten, has now come to an end – thank you to the DSJ for moulding me into the man I am today.

Christopher Kock

DSJ Head Boy 2023

6 distinctions in IEB final examinations

