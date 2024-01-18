PICS: Commitment the one thing high achievers have in common

As the matriculants celebrate their results, commitment is one thing that IEB high achievers have in common.

The Independent Examinations Board (IEB) is celebrating a 98.46% pass rate for the class of 2023, slightly higher than the 98.42% and 98.39% in 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Sacrificed

Saheti’s top candidate Nikhil Pillay. Picture: Nigel Sibanda.

Saheti’s top candidate Nikhil Pillay achieved an average of 93% and 10 distinctions.

He told the class of 2024: “Matric is not a test of how smart you are or how much you can cram. It’s rather a test of what are you willing to sacrifice and what is your determination to get there.”

Work-life balance

Redhill School’s Samuel Hertz. Picture: Supplied.

Obtaining 11 distinctions and an average of 96%, Redhill School’s Samuel Hertz is an exceptional and well-rounded pupil, according to his teachers and mentors.

“I didn’t ever really set out to do 11 subjects. Everyone has to do seven for matric. It was a mixture of things that I needed to do for my degree that I thought might help me and certain subjects I enjoyed,” he said.

Umbrella of success

Jozi Nupen from Saint Stithians Girls’ College. Picture: Supplied.

Jozi Nupen obtained a full house of distinctions at Saint Stithians Girls’ College and secured an average of 91.4% – summa cum laude.

“We start a lot of our work in Grade 11 … quite an academically challenging year. Matric seemed more emotionally challenging,” she said.

Total package

Njabulo Nobela from Reddam House. Picture Nigel: Sibanda.

Besides playing hockey for Gauteng, Njabulo Nobela from Reddam House, Bedfordview, also managed to bag seven matric distinctions.

“I love sports. Whenever I’m on the sports field, I’m not thinking about school at all. I find that when I stick to my schedule, I have the time to do everything I need to do.”

Nobela will now study for an actuarial science degree at the University of Witwatersrand, or University of Cape Town.

