Brain fuel for matric success: Top foods to boost focus during exams

As matriculants across South Africa undertake their critical end-of-year exams, staying focused and energised has never been more essential.

Registered dietitian Khuthadzo Thovhakale spoke to The Citizen about the importance of including brain-boosting foods in students’ diets to enhance cognitive performance during this demanding period.

Thovhakale emphasised that balanced nutrition is vital for maintaining energy levels, managing stress, and promoting mental clarity during exams.

“A healthy, balanced diet can boost energy levels, reduce stress, and improve overall well-being,” she explained.

“A diet rich in essential nutrients supports brain function, while poor nutrition may lead to cognitive decline and mood disorders,” she added.

Thovhakale noted that ‘nutrition for the brain’ plays a crucial role in maintaining and enhancing cognitive function and overall brain health.

“These nutrients fuel the brain, improve concentration, and enhance memory retention.”

Essential nutrients for optimal focus

Thovhakale stated that key nutrients such as omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidants, vitamins K and B12, and minerals like zinc and magnesium are essential for supporting brain health and cognitive function.

She highlighted that these nutrients contribute to building and maintaining brain cells, reducing inflammation, and protecting the brain against damage caused by free radicals.

“Incorporating foods rich in these nutrients can significantly boost memory, focus, and mental health,” she said.

According to Thovhakale, omega-3 fatty acids, commonly found in fatty fish such as salmon and mackerel, play a vital role in cell membrane health, which can enhance cognitive function.

Antioxidants like polyphenols, found in foods such as blueberries, dark chocolate, and green tea, help combat oxidative stress in the brain, while B vitamins, particularly B12, support the nervous system and boost cognitive performance.

Top foods to boost focus during exams

Thovhakale recommends the following foods as ideal options for students aiming to improve their concentration and memory:

Fatty Fish: Rich in omega-3s, fatty fish such as salmon, trout, and sardines are top choices for brain health.

Nuts and Seeds: Almonds, walnuts, chia, and flax seeds provide healthy fats, protein, and antioxidants that support memory and cognitive performance.

Berries: Blueberries, strawberries, and other berries contain antioxidants that support memory and delay brain ageing.

Whole Grains: Oats, brown rice, and whole wheat products provide a steady supply of energy and support concentration.

Leafy Greens: Spinach, kale, and broccoli offer vitamins K and B, which play a role in memory and overall brain function.

Foods to avoid

While some foods support mental performance, others may hinder it.

Thovhakale warns that high-fat food and simple carbohydrates can make students feel sluggish or tired after a meal.

“Foods high in fat can decrease energy levels, and too much simple carbohydrate intake can make one feel sluggish after a meal, especially when consumed in higher quantities than the body needs,” she explained.

Thovhakale highlighted that the impact of dietary changes can vary from one individual to another. However, small adjustments in diet can yield noticeable improvements in focus and energy.

“The Mediterranean diet has been linked to a lower risk of developing cognitive decline, as it is rich in fruits, vegetables, olive oil, and fish.”

“Dietary factors like omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidants, and B vitamins play a significant role in brain health and preserving cognitive abilities, though the effect may vary individually.”

