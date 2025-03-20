More than half of university students rely on Nsfas

Data revealed that 542 653 eligible university students received Nsfas bursaries annually, going over by 124 715 from its planned target.

Amid challenges to the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas), more than half of South Africa’s university students rely on the scheme.

On Tuesday, the Department of Higher Education and Training briefed the Portfolio Committee on Higher Education and Training on its 2024/2025 third-quarter performance.

The data revealed that 542 653 eligible university students received Nsfas bursaries annually, 124 715 more than its planned target.

Budget cuts

According to the department, public universities enrolled 1 071 715 students annually.

The report stated the universities failed to meet its third quarter target of 1 131 000 due to finances.

“Budget cuts from the national treasury have affected universities’ funding and enrolments,” the department stated.

Challenges at Nsfas

Earlier this month, Nsfas announced the appointment of Wassem Carrim as its acting CEO.

According to the financial scheme, this decision aimed to provide stability and leadership following its ongoing challenges.

The issues include allegations of financial mismanagement and student protests over delayed funding.

Protests and funds

In February 2025, students at the University of Free State (UFS) protested after complaining about issues around registration and funding due to delayed Nsfas allocation.

Speaking to The Citizen, UFS student representative council president Pfarelo Maphangule said that 200 students who owed fees were not allowed to register this year, while others have not received their financial allocation from Nsfas.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) revealed on 14 February that it had recovered R2 billion in funds incorrectly paid to universities and identified roughly 40 000 improper recipients.

Investigators told the portfolio committee on higher education that record-keeping at Nsfas and tertiary education institutions was poor, especially at TVET colleges.

“When you look for data or information, they do not have it, and they do not know where the information is,” said SIU COO Leonard Lekgetho.

“They can’t succinctly explain how they account for all the funds that come in and how the funds are allocated to the student accounts,” he explained.

