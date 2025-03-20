Here’s the latest number of graduates from South Africa’s public universities

The department saw a 7% increase in first-time university students.

As South Africa’s higher education sector faces numerous challenges, the Department of Higher Education and Training has revealed just how many students at public universities walk out with their qualifications.

The department briefed the Portfolio Committee on Higher Education and Training on Tuesday on its 2024/2025 third-quarter performance.

According to the briefing, public universities received close to 5 million applications this year, but only around 200 000 students got in.

Graduates

According to other department statistics, the total enrolment figure now stands at 1 071 715, of which 220 758 complete their qualifications annually.

“Budget cuts from the National Treasury [have] affected universities’ funding and enrolments,” the department stated.

According to the department’s report, 31 316 graduates enrolled for initial teacher education. Which exceeded the department’s goal of 30 000.

11 851 received Engineering qualifications, with the department still missing its target of 14 800 graduates in the field.

“Many students who qualify to study at universities do not meet the requirements to pursue Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM),” explained the department.

Work-readiness gap

Despite 200,000 graduates joining the workforce each year, a recent Professional Provident Society (PPS) study revealed that students still struggle with fundamental work-readiness skills.

Among the findings were that:

64% say they need help with networking.

50% require assistance with CV and cover letter writing.

49% do not know where to start with job search strategies.

41% need more skill development.

“Work-readiness programmes should be embedded into the curriculum, offering hands-on training in networking, CV writing and career planning. The private sector must step up collaboration with universities, ensuring that graduates are equipped with industry-relevant skills,” it said.

The study further noted that graduates who struggle to find work often turn to entrepreneurship or starting their own businesses to earn income.

“While small businesses are often hailed as the backbone of the economy, students lack the tools and support to succeed. Simplifying regulatory hurdles, providing start-up funding and embedding entrepreneurial education in university curriculums are key.”

