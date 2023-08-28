Space at Gauteng schools tight for 2024 academic year

Gauteng has had more than 700 000 online admissions applications to schools for 2024.

The Gauteng department of education is confident the placement process will go better than in previous years, despite applications to some schools being way higher than the places available.

Laerskool Akasia was the most coveted primary school with 1 476 applications for 246 seats, while there were 2 641 applications at Katlehong Manufacturing, Transport and Logistics School, which had only 275 places.

Each school was on top out of 20 schools in each category.

Education MEC Matome Chiloane said the department didn’t want problems in the placement of pupils for the academic year.

“Next year, I don’t want parents in my office to be told their child is not placed.

“We want to ensure from day one pupils are sitting in their chairs with a teacher in front of them,” he said.

Chiloane said the 2024 online admissions application had processed a total of 757 075 applications (Grade 1 had 324 756 and Grade 8 had 432 219 applications). There were also 35 031 incomplete applications which will be eligible to apply for late placements in December.

“About 292 primary schools are regarded as high-pressure schools, while about 277 secondary schools are regarded as high-pressure schools in Gauteng,” he said.

The schools with the most applications included Laerskool Akasia, Laerskool Rachel de Beer and Theresapark Primary in Tshwane and Alston Primary, Stoneridge Primary and Opelweg Primary in Ekurhuleni.

The highest applications for secondary schools included Katlehong School of Specialisation, Alberton High School in Ekurhuleni, Hoërskool Langenhoven in Tshwane and Parktown Boys’ High School in Johannesburg.

ALSO READ: Midrand school shuts down after dreadlocks row

Hoërskool Wonderboom principal Marius Lezar said the online platform was working well so far.

“There are many more applications on a school’s admissions platform than there is room for,” he said. “Parents will get an offer during September and only then will we know what the state of affairs is, when the schools’ application lists have been finalised for the initial application period.”

Lezar said there were no other challenges at this stage, besides waiting for the late applications.

Danie Malan Laerskool principal Hettie Smith said they had received many applications but not as many as other schools.

“We have no problems so far, but the problems start when parents struggle to get placements,” she said.

Smith said they could only accommodate 200 pupils from the 800 applications.

Democratic Alliance Gauteng shadow MEC for education Khume Ramulifho said Sempato Secondary, Rustervaal Secondary, Nancefield Primary, and Mayibuye Primary affected the placement process because “so many schools are overcrowded and the department failed to deliver mobile classrooms to minimise pressure in high-demand areas”.

“There is no quality teaching and learning in many schools in Gauteng,” he said.

Ramulifho said the departments of infrastructure development and education had failed to build new schools and abandoned many school projects.

ALSO READ: Government vs private education: Public school pupils not in a fair fight