Tensions at KZN school as late-coming pupils clash at locked gates

An unknown adult allegedly urged the pupils to force their way into the school and attacked an SGB member.

Tensions allegedly ensued at Trenance Park Secondary School in Pinetown, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), on Tuesday morning as late-coming pupils attempted to force entry after the gates were locked.

About 70 pupils from the school allegedly tried to force open the locked school gates after arriving late to school on Tuesday morning.

Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) said the incident happened at 8:11am when the Trenance Park Secondary School gates were secured, leaving late-arriving pupils outside.

Rusa said it responded to multiple calls from concerned members of the community, and upon arrival, the officers were met by members of the Verulam South African Police Service (Saps).

Adult allegedly urged late pupils on

“Eyewitnesses reported that the late-coming students grew agitated when denied entry. The situation intensified when an unidentified adult male, sitting in an Isuzu vehicle, allegedly incited the scholars to breach the gates,” Rusa said in a statement.

Rusa added that the unidentified man allegedly assaulted a member of the school governing body before he fled the scene.

Rusa said the pupils remained locked out of the school premises and refused to return to their homes. First responders were monitoring the situation in the morning.

The Citizen has reached out to the KZN Department of Education regarding the incident and will update the story if the department responds.

Grade 10 pupil stabbed in neck by two Grade 8 pupils last week

Meanwhile, this is the same school where a 17-year-old Grade 10 pupil was stabbed in the neck by two Grade 8 pupils with a kitchen knife during school hours on Friday, 22 August.

The department confirmed on Sunday that the victim underwent surgery, is recovering in hospital, and remains in a stable condition.

The two Grade 8 pupils were apprehended by security and handed to the police.

The department said it takes such incidents of violence in schools extremely seriously, and it is working closely with the police to ensure that those responsible face the full consequences of their actions.

“The safety and well-being of our learners remains our top priority. The department will continue to monitor the learner’s recovery while ensuring he receives academic support,” said KZN MEC for Education, Sipho Hlomuka.

“We extend our sincere appreciation to the Rusa, the medical team for their swift intervention, and the teachers of Trenance Park Secondary School for their dedication and support during this difficult time.”

School violence condemned

The government on Monday stressed that schools must remain safe spaces where teachers and pupils follow rules.

“Government calls on parents to take an active role in the upbringing of their children and to instil values of respect, responsibility, and non-violence,” it said.