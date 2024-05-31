Madonsela urges Ramaphosa not to allow ‘state capturers’ back into the fold

Former President Jacob Zuma was not explicitly named but fears may be growing over his allies retuning to the national fold

Thuli Madonsela Tweeted her advice the post-election landscape. Photo: Tracy Lee Stark and Michel Bega

As the numbers trickle in, post-election scenarios are being discussed.

The ANC looks likely to need a coalition to keep power nationally, with former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela offering her advice.

Madonsela tweeted her recommendation for President Cyril Ramaphosa to consider when plotting the political path ahead.

“Hard choices for Presiden Ramaphosa. I hope the choice is not to bring back state capturers with zero respect for the rule of law.

“The country cannot afford it. Our structured rule of law-based transformation agenda cannot afford State Capture 2 and related impunity,” she stated.

Hard choices for Pres.Ramaphosa. I hope the choice is not to bring back state capturers with zero respect for the rule of law. The country cannot afford it.Our structured rule of law based transformation agenda cannot afford State Capture 2 and related impunity #SADemocracyAt30🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/4zyPnAsHgn — Prof Thuli Madonsela #KindnessBuilds (@ThuliMadonsela3) May 31, 2024

Madonsela did not name Jacob Zuma or any of his immediate allies, but social media users were quick to suggest she was taking a swipe at the former president.

Even though Zuma may not be allowed to return to parliament due to the Constitutional Court ruling on his eligibility, his presidency is referred to as the ‘nine wasted years’ by detractors.

The fallout from the state capture allegations produced a six-volume report complied by Judge Raymond Zondo.

MK Party slams tribalism jibe

The initial reaction from the ANC and the DA to the surge of the MK Party was to notch it up to Zulu nationalism.

DA’s federal chair Helen Zille attributed their performance to ethnic identitarianism, while ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe labelled it tribalism.

MK Party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela dismissed the comments as disrespectful, saying they promoted stereotypes that Zulu people were “non-thinking and sheep-like”.

As of 2pm, the MK party had earned 11.8% of the national vote with 63.71% of the ballots counted.

The ANC sat at 41.86%, on their way to dropping below 50% for the first time in 30 years.