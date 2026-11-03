Make your mark and treat yourself: Freebies for voters in 2026 local government elections

Who said voting isn't rewarding?

With South Africans getting ready to head to their nearest voting station on Wednesday, November 4, voters can look forward to more than just having a say in the direction of their local government.

Several businesses are offering voters special deals and complimentary treats to encourage South Africans to earn their inked thumbs. Voters can reward themselves for making their mark and taking a stand.

Spur

At Spurs locations nationwide, voters can claim a free soft-serve ice cream with any main meal. Show them your marked thumb on November 4 and enjoy!

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Wimpy

At Wimpy, you can get a free coffee after voting on Election Day.

GetBird Brew

Voters can get one free coffee during trading hours at GetBird Brew in Birdhaven, Johannesburg. The offer is available to the first 200 voters who order.

Krispy Kreme

Show your inked finger at your nearest Krispy Kreme and receive a free original glazed doughnut. This treat is available only on November 4 and is limited to one doughnut per voter.

Hennies

For voters who need a chilled drink after casting their ballot, Hennies, a restaurant and sports bar, is offering a complimentary drink. This offer is available for Coca-Cola Zero and Regular, Castle Free, Castle Lager, and Brutal Fruit L’Orange Rossa Infused bottles.

Spar Cantebury

At Spar Cantebury, after showing off your thumb, you can get a special deal on soft serve ice cream for R5.

Create Red Barn

Voters who spend the rest of the public holiday unwinding can get a free Coca-Cola with a ceramic painting. This offer is only available on election day.

Wild Bean Café

After heading to the polls, if you fill up at BP Hyde Park, you can also treat yourself to a free coffee.

Bens Bubble Tea

From 13:00 to 17:00 on election day, Bens Bubble Tea will be open to voters to get 10% off their order.

Sorbet

For voters who wish to spoil themselves after making their mark, Sorbet is offering 10% off any manicure. The offer is available from November 4 to November 5.

“Pay for 9 fingers, your voting thumb is free.”