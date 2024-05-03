We’ll bring own cutlery and chair to Zuma’s ANC disciplinary hearing, says MK party

The MK party said the relationship between the ANC and Jacob Zuma had become so bad that the former president needed protection at his DC.

The MK party said they will bring a chair for Zuma next week. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

The MK Party said it would put in place extra measures to protect former president Jacob Zuma when he appears in front of the ANC’s disciplinary committee next week.

The ruling party on Thursday announced Zuma would appear before the committee next Tuesday. He is currently suspended by the ANC while leading the MK party.

MK party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela told The Citizen that safety measures would extend to bringing their own cutlery, drinking water and even a chair.

“We do not want whatever is there. We do not trust those people,” Ndhlela said.

He said the party did not want to take any risks after several attempts on Zuma’s life.

“In the space of 18 months, there have been two accidents. Where is the Minister of Police Bheki Cele? His department is responsible for the president’s protection,” he said.

According to media reports, there have been at least three attempts to poison Zuma in the past.

One of the attempts was allegedly carried out by his estranged wife Nompumelelo Ntuli in 2014 and ended up with Zuma being treated in Russia.

MK party to accompany Zuma

The party confirmed that Zuma would appear in person, and be supported by a large number of MK Party members outside Luthuli House.

“When they invited our president, they invited us as well. We cannot let our president go there alone. We do not trust those people,” Ndhlela said.

Despite concerns that there might be clashes with ANC supporters, Ndhlela insisted the members of his party were disciplined.

“Some of those ANC members want to come and join us. Some of them are high profile. They are not happy in the ANC,” he said.

Ndhlela described the hearing, days before the national and provincial elections, as a desperate attempt by the ANC to deal with the MK party.

“The reality is that they have lost all their cases against us. Now they call this disciplinary meeting to deal with President Zuma,” he said.