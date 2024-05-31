‘No vacuum’ as South Africans wait for seventh administration to be formed

Government departments are able to operate independently and uninterrupted as voters wait to see who will lead the country.

The country is waiting with rabid anticipation for the results of the 2024 general elections to officially be declared.

Questions may be asked as to who is in charge in the interim, but government’s communications arm stressed that all departments will continue to operate as usual.

LIVE interactive map, latest news, multimedia and more! View Map

“We want to reiterate that there will be no vacuum as we journey to the establishment of the 7th democratic administration,” confirmed acting director-general of Government Communications and Information Services (GCIS) Nomonde Mnukwa.

“Whilst the country awaits the outcome of the 2024 national and provincial elections, government will continue to execute its constitutional mandate of providing services to all South Africans,” she elaborated.

ALSO READ: ELECTIONS 2024 LIVE UPDATES

GCIS celebrates public for their participation

The government praised South Africans for coming out in large numbers to express their political preferences via the ballot box.

As of Friday morning, the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) reported a 58% voter turnout, something GCIS considered a symbol of the voice of the nation.

ALSO READ: Vote of no confidence: Not all South Africans can count on the IEC

Special recognition was given to law enforcement for their nationwide peacekeeping efforts, as well as the Department of Home Affairs for their extensive work to provide voters with the necessary documentation.

Despite frustrations from the public, Mnukwa praised the IEC as a beacon of integrity that is revered internationally.

Warnings against misinformation

The percentages reflected on the IEC dashboard before it crashed on Friday morning had South Africans in a state of near delirium.

ALSO READ: IEC election results dashboard and screens down

Mnukwa warned against jumping the gun, asking the nation to wait until the IEC’s official announcement before celebrating.

“As the counting process unfolds, the public is urged to refrain from sharing information in the form of pictures and videos that seek to declare elections results or incite violence pertaining to elections results,” she elaborated.