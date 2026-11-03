Posters torn, T-shirts torched: Arrests mar first day of voting

The start of special voting saw two arrested for separate election-related offences.

Things got busy as South Africans cast their special votes in the 2026 local government elections, with the South African Police Service (Saps) in Limpopo arresting two male suspects for separate election-related offences, including the unlawful removal of election posters, assault, and intimidation.

Video leads to poster-removal arrest in Mankweng

The first incident occurred in the Mankweng policing area, where officers arrested a male suspect for allegedly tearing down official election posters.

Bystanders reportedly captured the entire incident on video, providing key evidence to law enforcement.

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Police opened a case at the Mankweng Police Station, charging the suspect under Section 92 of the Electoral Act 73 of 1998.

The accused has since made his initial court appearance, where the magistrate remanded the case to 30 November 2026 for further proceedings.

Assault and political intimidation

A separate incident unfolded in the Sekhukhune District, where police took a second male suspect into custody following a violent political confrontation.

Investigators allege that a group of individuals affiliated with a rival political party confronted the complainant, forcibly removed the victim’s political party T-shirt, and set the garment on fire.

Sekhukhune Police Station registered a formal case of assault and intimidation, and detective work into the matter remains ongoing.

Warning

Reaffirming the zero-tolerance stance of the police force, Limpopo Provincial Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Jan Petrus Scheepers stressed that officers will act swiftly to uphold law and order.

Addressing political organisations, local supporters, and residents, Scheepers urged all parties to show restraint and settle political differences through peaceful channels.