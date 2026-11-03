Rugby

Home » Sport » Rugby

All Blacks ‘devastated’ as head of security dies on tour

Picture of Agence France Presse

By Agence France Presse

2 minute read

3 November 2026

10:18 am

RELATED ARTICLES

The All Blacks rugby team are mourning the sudden passing of their head of security, ahead of this weekend's match in Edinburgh.

All Blacks rugby team

The New Zealand rugby team are getting to grips with the passing of their head of security. Picture: Warren Little/Getty Images

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

New Zealand Rugby and the All Blacks said Tuesday they were “devastated” following the sudden death of head of security Logan Cadwallader over the weekend.

Cadwallader – who had travelled with the New Zealand squad for 10 years and was described as “much-loved and respected” – died on Sunday at the team hotel in Edinburgh.

A statement called it “a medical event”.

All Blacks coach Dave Rennie said Cadwallader had been loved and trusted by all and was a “true professional”.

“He looked after all of us, players and staff, and he was a good mate to many in this team. We are all devastated,” he said.

“As a team we will honour Logan and the legacy he has left on the All Blacks.”

New Zealand Rugby boss Steve Lancaster paid tribute to the “valued and trusted” member of the All Blacks staff.

“On behalf of New Zealand Rugby I extend our deepest sympathies to his family and friends at this very difficult time.”

The All Blacks face Scotland at Murrayfield this weekend.

Read more on these topics

All Blacks rugby team nohwb nopreml nopremm
Elections 2026 - The state of our nation

EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa South Africa’s Agoa exit was ‘predictable and preventable’, US Ambassador Bozell says
Elections 2026 Johannesburg suffering service delivery crisis in week of election
Courts Agrizzi ordered to pay R1.66bn in landmark Bosasa corruption confiscation case
South Africa ‘Mngxitama does not belong in parliament’: Parties want MK member punished over farm attack post
Elections 2026 WATCH: Mbalula doubles down on climate change pothole claim

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News