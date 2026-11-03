All Blacks ‘devastated’ as head of security dies on tour

The All Blacks rugby team are mourning the sudden passing of their head of security, ahead of this weekend's match in Edinburgh.

New Zealand Rugby and the All Blacks said Tuesday they were “devastated” following the sudden death of head of security Logan Cadwallader over the weekend.

Cadwallader – who had travelled with the New Zealand squad for 10 years and was described as “much-loved and respected” – died on Sunday at the team hotel in Edinburgh.

A statement called it “a medical event”.

All Blacks coach Dave Rennie said Cadwallader had been loved and trusted by all and was a “true professional”.

“He looked after all of us, players and staff, and he was a good mate to many in this team. We are all devastated,” he said.

“As a team we will honour Logan and the legacy he has left on the All Blacks.”

New Zealand Rugby boss Steve Lancaster paid tribute to the “valued and trusted” member of the All Blacks staff.

“On behalf of New Zealand Rugby I extend our deepest sympathies to his family and friends at this very difficult time.”

The All Blacks face Scotland at Murrayfield this weekend.