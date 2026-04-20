‘Long overdue’ arrest of EMPD’s Mkhwanazi welcomed

Julius Mkhwanazi is facing charges of fraud, corruption and defeating the ends of justice and is expected to appear in the Boksburg Magistrate's Court

Suspended Ekurhuleni metro police department (EMPD)’s Julius Mkhwanazi is facing charges of fraud, corruption and defeating the ends of justice and is expected to appear in the Boksburg Magistrate’s Court today following his last appearance at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry last week.

Over the weekend, South African Police Service national spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe confirmed the Saps’ Madlanga Commission task team had arrested a 50-year-old senior municipal official on Saturday and a 40-year-old senior municipal officer on Sunday for fraud, corruption and defeating and/or obstructing the ends of justice.

“The official was arrested on Saturday at his home in Gauteng,” she said.

“The task team is still searching for other suspects linked to the case. These arrests emanate from an ongoing investigation into corruption within the EMPD,” Mathe added.

Case not linked to Mbense killing

“This matter has nothing to do with any Independent Police Investigative Directorate investigation and or any evidence led at the Madlanga inquiry.

“Simply put, it has nothing to do with the killing of Emmanuel Mbense or the blue light case,” she added.

Mathe said no further comment will be provided on the merits of the case at this stage and added that the police will only comment further after the accused’s court appearance on Monday.

Experts warn of deep-rooted law enforcement issues

University of Limpopo criminology and criminal justice head of department Witness Maluleke said South Africa will continue witnessing notable arrests of people occupying high positions in law enforcement agencies.

“This indicates the nature and extent of the various crimes and irregularities, further denting the image of enforcement agencies, from the management and lower ranks, inclusive of the seriousness of investigative bodies’ operations,” said Maluleke.

“The existing constitutional foundations and related legislative frameworks are clear on procedures to be followed when they are caught on the wrong side of the law, and such should be strictly exercised and implemented.

“We cannot allow a country fuelled with compromised and criminally celebrated law enforcement agencies.”

Maluleke added that the steps taken by the investigative bodies are highly commendable and applauded. “We are presently moving in the right direction,” he said.

Calls for stronger prosecutions and accountability

Criminal law expert Cornelia van Graan said the arrests made following the Madlanga commission were welcome.

“However, arrests are not enough.

“It is time to see proper investigations as well as prosecutions, and that the state ensures sufficient resources are in place so these prosecutions can proceed,” she added.

Parliament’s chair of the portfolio committee on police, Ian Cameron, said when he heard Mkhwanazi was arrested over the weekend, he couldn’t help but recall the questioning session at the ad hoc committee.

“Probably one of the most confusing, serious, funny and slightly sad discussions I’ve been part of during the committee’s existence.

“I obviously welcome the arrest,” he said. Cameron described the arrest as long overdue.