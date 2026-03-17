Ga-Rankuwa housing applicants urged to use national register

The city recently announced that the Ga-Rankuwa Extension 10 development will deliver 204 walk-up housing units for residents.

Residents of Ga-Rankuwa have been reminded that beneficiaries for the Extension 10 housing development will be selected through the National Housing Needs Register. They will not be selected through walk-in applications at local offices.

This comes after a surge in enquiries and submissions at the Ga-Rankuwa Housing Department. This surge followed the City of Tshwane’s announcement of the project.

Register remains key to allocation

MMC for Human Settlements, Aaron Maluleka, said the National Housing Needs Register remains the only official system used to identify beneficiaries.

“The register remains the official system through which housing beneficiaries are identified to ensure fairness, transparency and consistency in the allocation of housing opportunities,” Maluleka said.

He stressed that residents submitting applications directly to the Ga-Rankuwa Housing Department would not be considered for the development.

“Residents are therefore informed that applications submitted directly at the Ga-Rankuwa Housing Department will not be used to determine beneficiaries for this development,” he said.

Surge in applications

The city recently announced that the Ga-Rankuwa Extension 10 development will deliver 204 walk-up housing units for residents.

Since then, officials have recorded a notable increase in the number of residents visiting the housing department to submit applications and enquire about the project.

However, Maluleka reiterated that beneficiary identification will be conducted exclusively through the national database.

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According to the city, the current allocation process prioritises applicants who registered on the housing database between 1999 and 2000.

Residents already on the National Housing Needs Register have been encouraged to ensure their personal information is accurate and up to date. This will help them avoid delays or disqualification.

Infrastructure rollout underway

The 204-unit development will be constructed by the Gauteng Department of Human Settlements once the bulk and internal infrastructure is complete.

The City has already begun installing essential services, including water and sewer reticulation, stormwater systems and internal roads.

This phase of the project is expected to take about 20 months to complete.

Maluleka said the City remains committed to ensuring that housing opportunities are allocated fairly and transparently.

“The City of Tshwane remains committed to expanding access to dignified housing opportunities for residents while ensuring that allocation processes remain fair, transparent and properly administered,” he said.

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