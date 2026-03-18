‘Great trek’ from illegally occupied Tshwane building stalled

City of Tshwane prepares Gezina site for Melgisedek residents, but legal action and community fears put plans on hold.

It was business as usual at the infamous Melgisedek building, known for its illegal drug and criminal activities, days ahead of the “great trek” to an open field in Gezina, resembling a concentration camp fenced with razor wire and rows of tents.

At the burned-out Melgisedek building, people were still seen coming and going from the building, washing hanging on palisades and drug deals happening in broad daylight.

Meanwhile, City of Tshwane workers are busy readying the open field for the relocation.

Legal action and community fears put plans on hold

AfriForum’s head of the northern region Arno Roodt said the planned relocation was unacceptable because it could have a serious adverse impact on the Moot community.

On Friday, AfriForum brought an urgent court application in the High Court in Pretoria to stop the relocation of hundreds of illegal residents living in the Melgisedek building.

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“We spoke to representatives of the Melgisedek community. According to them, the community is not prepared to move to the proposed site and even welcomes the organisation’s court action.

“Although their circumstances are not ideal, the community maintains there are at least structures in which they can live.

“The … facilities in Gezina only provide temporary infrastructure, which includes, among others, 85 tents and 10 temporary toilets for approximately 450 people.

Tshwane prepares Gezina site for Melgisedek residents

“This is not at all ideal with the rainy weather and upcoming winter, and it is unhygienic,” Roodt said.

A concerned resident, who agreed to speak anonymously, said he counted 24 tents erected so far at the site.

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“We are very concerned; the field they are using is right by our house. The crime is not that bad currently. I have lived here for 10 years and we have only had a wall jumper once, about four-and-ahalf years ago,” she said.

She was worried crime would increase and the value of their properties would decrease.

Lydia Sithole, who was walking near the Gezina Galleries shopping Centre with her daughter, aged 10, and toddler son, said the relocation of the residents wasn’t just a problem for residents of the area, but also those who worked in the area and made use of the train station to cross the railway line.

Problem for train commuters too

“Most of these people are tsotsis, they bully and rob people on the bridge. Now they will rob people coming from the train station to go to the mall ,” she said.

Concerned resident Rash de Wildt said rumours circulated among Moot residents at the weekend about an EFF gazebo and party members engaging with people at the entrance of the property, where the occupants of the Melgisedek property are to be relocated.

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“At first glance, this could be seen as a political party rallying or campaigning for the municipal elections later in the year,” Wildt said.

“To ensure that these vulnerable people can be relocated in a dignified manner, I humbly call on all relevant roleplayers and civil organisations to urgently halt the process and investigate the involvement of the EFF to ensure that none of the occupants identified for relocation are being excluded or extorted before continuing,” he added.

City of Tshwane spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said there was no legislative framework that compels the municipality to conduct public participation for the use of its land for municipal transitional settlement.

City has eviction order

“Furthermore, the city has an eviction order, which is the only requirement to evict or relocate occupants,” he added.

Mashigo added that the area was fenced off and six security guards would be deployed for monitoring activities.

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