Lesufi re-elected premier in unprecedented DA-ANC coalition

Panyaza Lesufi becomes Gauteng premier again with DA's backing. Analysts highlight coalition's role and stability importance.

Despite the ANC losing the majority in Gauteng in the 29 May polls, Panyaza Lesufi has been re-elected uncontested as premier of the province, with the backing of the Democratic Alliance (DA).

Ntsikelelo Breakfast, political analyst, said the ANC, DA, Inkatha Freedom Party and other parties would work together and that would be replicated countrywide, also at provincial level.

“I hope there will be a platform to address disputes so that government doesn’t collapse the way municipalities have collapsed. If there’s stability, then we’ll be able to foster economic growth.”

DA-ANC coalition instrumental in Lesufi’s re-election

Breakfast said Lesufi’s leadership qualities were not the sole reason for his re-election. He emphasised that the DA-ANC coalition was instrumental in Lesufi’s re-election.

“The ANC is no longer hegemonic; it is at the mercy of the DA. So long as the coalition is stable at national government level, at provincial government level it will be stable,” he said.

“We’ve never had something like this. There was a coalition arrangement in 1994 but the ANC had the majority. So we are in uncharted territory.”

Breakfast raised concerns about Lesufi’s handling of certain issues, such as the Nasi iSpani programme and the use of expensive security vehicles.

In his address to the provincial legislature, Lesufi said their mandate was to deal with crime and lawlessness. He urged municipalities to “play your part and we will play our part”.

“Our mandate is simple. Johannesburg CBD, Alexandra, Sethokga hostel, Makause informal settlement, we are ready to make you beautiful again,” he said.

“To the ANC provincial executive committee, you have once more demonstrated that our unity agenda is unshakeable. For you to unanimously present my name represents an honour I will never take for granted,” he said.

Dr Bernard Sebake, director of student governance and development at Nelson Mandela University, said the DA-ANC ties were a reflection of a broader political trend across provinces, aiming for both continuity and change.

Election due to experience and commitment to serving citizens

Sebake believed Lesufi’s re-election was due to his experience and commitment to serving citizens of the province.

“He also put in a lot of effort to stabilise Gauteng,” he added.

Political analyst Levy Ndou said: “In Gauteng, Lesufi’s track record makes him a fitting choice for leadership regardless of coalition dynamics.”