Weather alert: Severe thunderstorms in EC and disruptive rain in 4 other provinces

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Friday, 28 March 2025.

The weather service warns of severe thunderstorms, flooding and damaging winds in parts of the Eastern Cape, as well as disruptive rainfall in parts of North West, Gauteng, Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal. Fire danger conditions are also expected in the Northern Cape. Here’s what you need to know.

Scattered to widespread showers & thundershowers are expected over the eastern parts of the country with possible severe thunderstorms & disruptive rain in places in the Eastern Cape, Gauteng, Mpumalanga, North West & KZN. pic.twitter.com/sgzaJpoqA8 — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) March 27, 2025

Weather warnings, Friday, 28 March

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued an orange level 5 and a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms leading to flooding, damage to settlements, property, vehicles and infrastructure in places over the central and northern interior of Eastern Cape, as well as a disruption to power supply, except in the extreme east.

A yellow level 2 warning has been issued for disruptive rainfall leading to localised damage to settlements, property or vehicles in places over eastern North West, Gauteng, Mpumalanga Highveld as well as the extreme north-eastern parts of KwaZulu Natal. Disruption to power supply is expected.

A yellow level 2 warning has also been issued for damaging winds leading to localised damage to settlements, property or vehicles in parts of the Eastern Cape. Disruption of harbours and ports and difficulty in navigation at sea are expected in places along the coast between Oyster Bay and Coffee Bay, as well as over Kouga local municipality and Nelson Mandela Bay Metro.

Fire danger warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected in the Khai-Ma and Hantam municipalities of the Northern Cape.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Friday, 28 March:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect cloudy and cool to warm conditions with widespread showers and thundershowers.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents will wake up to morning fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise it will be cloudy and cool to warm with widespread showers and thundershowers but isolated to scattered in the Lowveld and along the escarpment, where it will become partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Limpopo:

The day will start off with morning fog patches and drizzle along the escarpment, otherwise it will be cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers except in the extreme north. It will become partly cloudy in the east in the afternoon.

North West:

Morning fog patches await North West residents in the eastern parts at first, otherwise it will be cloudy and cool to warm, with scattered to widespread showers and thundershowers but isolated over the western parts, where it will be partly cloudy.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will experience cloudy conditions in the east and extreme south, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm, with scattered to widespread showers and thundershowers, but isolated over the central and the western parts.

Northern Cape:

The day will start with morning fog along the coast, otherwise it will be fine and warm to hot but partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers in the central and the eastern parts.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect morning fog along the west coast, otherwise it will be fine and warm but partly cloudy over the east and central parts, with isolated showers and thundershowers. Evening fog is expected over the west and south-western parts.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

Morning fog awaits Eastern Cape residents in places in the south, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with widespread showers and thundershowers but scattered along the coast and adjacent interior west of Port Alfred.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will start with morning fog in places, otherwise it will be cloudy and cool to warm with widespread showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the extreme east.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect morning fog patches over the interior, otherwise it will cloudy and cool to warm with scattered showers and thundershowers, but widespread in the north-east.