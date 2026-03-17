MEETS you in SA: Home Affairs unveils group visa scheme for global events

Schreiber said South Africa has the global appeal to host premier international events, but visa efficiency remains crucial to its competitiveness.

The Department of Home Affairs has unveiled a new visa reform initiative. The initiative aims to position South Africa as a top destination for international events.

Announced on Tuesday, the Meetings, Exhibitions, Events and Tourism Scheme (MEETS) is designed to streamline visa processing for large groups travelling to the country for conferences, exhibitions, sporting tournaments and major cultural gatherings.

Fast-tracking group visa applications

Home Affairs said the MEETS visa scheme introduces, for the first time, “a secure avenue to process high-volume, time-sensitive group visa applications linked to international events hosted in South Africa”.

The department explained that large-scale events often require entire teams, performers, delegates and technical staff to travel together within tight deadlines. However, this process has historically been slowed by fragmented visa systems.

“By cutting red tape and accelerating secure visa processing through technological reform, MEETS ensures that when the world chooses South Africa as a host, our visa system is ready,” the department said.

The scheme will allow for streamlined online submissions tailored specifically for major international events, reducing uncertainty and improving turnaround times.

Organisers invited to apply

Domestic event organisers with a proven track record are invited to submit expressions of interest. These expressions indicate a desire to participate in the MEETS visa scheme.

Successful applicants will need to meet the qualifying criteria. They will also need to enter into a formal Memorandum of Agreement with Home Affairs to regulate participation and governance.

The department noted that South Africa regularly hosts high-profile global events, including major music concerts, trade gatherings, including mining events, international academic conferences and global sporting tournaments.

“These large-scale events often require entire teams, performers, delegates and technical staff to travel together within strict timelines,” it said.

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Economic growth and job creation

Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber said the initiative forms part of broader efforts to modernise the country’s visa system and unlock economic benefits.

“The launch of MEETS marks another decisive step in our journey of digital transformation. By modernising our visa system, we are positioning Home Affairs as an economic enabler that supports tourism, investment, and allows for job creation,” Schreiber said.

He added that the events sector plays a critical role in driving economic growth.

“The events sector is a powerful driver of growth, and MEETS ensures that our visa regime matches South Africa’s ambition to host world-class international gatherings,” he said.

Strengthening South Africa’s global appeal

Schreiber said South Africa already has the infrastructure and global appeal needed to host premier international events.

However, he added that visa efficiency remains key to competitiveness.

“South Africa already possesses the infrastructure, venues and global appeal required to host premier international events. Through MEETS, we are ensuring that our visa system becomes a competitive advantage,” he said.

He added that the scheme would help attract more conferences, exhibitions, sporting tournaments and cultural events that “create jobs and stimulate economic growth”.

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