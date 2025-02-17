WATCH: ‘I’m happy to be an international criminal’ – Malema hits back at Musk

Last week, the billionaire called for sanctions to be imposed on Malema and that he be declared an 'international criminal'.

Malema addressed the St. Paul African Apostolic Church in Soweto on Sunday. Picture: X/@EFFSouthAfrica

EFF leader Julius Malema said he is “happy to be an international criminal.”

The statement came after South African-born tech billionaire Elon Musk called for Malema to be declared an “international criminal” on social media.

The red berets leader addressed the spat between him and Musk during a speech at the St. Paul African Apostolic Church in Soweto on Sunday.

‘International criminal’

Last week, the billionaire called for sanctions to be imposed on Malema and that he be declared an “international criminal.”

He made the remarks in response to an old video in which Malema claimed that the DA only supports its white leaders.

In the video, the EFF leader said: “We are starting with this whiteness; we are cutting the throat of whiteness.”

Musk accused Malema of deliberately calling for the genocide of white South Africans.

Watch the video of Malema saying he is ‘happy to be an international criminal’

JUST IN: 🇿🇦 South Africa's Julius Malema says he is a "proud international criminal." pic.twitter.com/kYBxZEugO4 — BRICS News (@BRICSinfo) February 16, 2025

Malema not deterred

Malema said such attacks will not deter him from his political work and commitment to his principles.

“I am so happy to be an international criminal. Do you know why? Because Nelson Mandela was an international criminal – that’s what they declared him for fighting for the rights of our people.

“If it means I’m joining the ranks of Nelson Mandela by being declared an international criminal for fighting for the rights of my people, I’m a proud international criminal,” Malema said.

‘Kill the Boer’

In 2023, Musk criticised Malema for chanting “Kill the Boer” during the Red Beret’s 10 birthday rally.

Musk has been a vocal critic of South African politics, often expressing his outrage at the recently signed Expropriation Act.

In response, Malema said he was not intimidated by the call for sanctions and would not yield to what he called a “spoilt brat.”

“I really think you have entirely lost your left brain: a typical spoiled brat and direct beneficiary of Apartheid whiteness.

“I don’t care about your sanctions; I will never stop fighting for black people to be equal to white people, and if that makes me an international criminal, I am proud to be one,” Malema said.

Malema said he will not be threatened by Musk’s social media remarks.

