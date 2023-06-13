Kidnapped Gerco van Deventer ‘may be released soon’ – Gift of the Givers

By Faizel Patel

Humanitarian oganisation Gift of the Givers said it has received confirmation that the process to decide whether to release captured South African paramedic Gerco van Deventer – who is being held hostage in Mali – is underway.

Western Cape resident Van Deventer has been in captivity for more than five years following his kidnapping in Libya in 2017.

After his abduction, Van Deventer was then sold to an al-Qaeda group and has since been moved to Mali where he is currently being held captive.

Freedom

Gift of the Givers founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman said Van Deventer is expected to be freed soon.

“Mohamed Yehia Dicko, Gift of the Givers hostage negotiator, currently in Mali, has just received confirmation from the captors of Gerco van Deventer that the process of final decision in terms of our request for unconditional release is underway.

“Yehia is currently in the desert of Mali going from village to village to engage tribal leaders and elders to garner support to influence the captors positively,” Sooliman said.

Calls to Al Qaeda

Sooliman said the NGO made a call during the holy month of Ramadan to Al Qaeda for the release of Van Deventer, Fie Sabee lillah (meaning as an act of goodwill, in this case with no payment of ransom).

“Al Qaeda confirmed at that point, around the middle of April, that they received our letters, pictures, videos and the personal appeal from Shereen van Deventer and her son. Under normal circumstances and from past experience, if the offer is rejected a reply would be given within 72 hours.

“Two months have passed since Ramadan and the feedback we have received on various occasions is that they are looking into what’s possible,” he said.

Mali support

Sooliman added that Mali State Security offered Gift of the Givers co-operation and have asked South Africa’s State Security Agency to send an official letter requesting assistance in the Van Deventer matter.

“This is part of the diplomatic process. Gift of the Givers informed our State Security on this matter a few days ago with the appropriate contact name and number within Mali State Security.

“We have made an additional compassionate appeal to the captors asking them to consider our request favourably in honour of the days of Hajj (pilgrimage) which are almost upon us. We wait in faith and prayer for a positive outcome for a family man who has been in captivity for five years and seven months,” Sooliman said.

