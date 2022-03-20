Two dead, one critical after horror crash on N1

Citizen Reporter

Two people died and one sustained serious injuries after an accident on the N1 north highway in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Emer-G-Med paramedics responded to the horrific vehicle crash.

The accident took place on the N1 north after Rivonia offramp in Sunninghill, Johannesburg.

Upon arrival on the scene, the paramedics found the twisted remains of a vehicle occupying the width of the roadway.

“The occupants of the vehicle had been ejected and lay strewn over the roadway.

“On closer inspection we found two people to have sustained fatal injuries and they were declared dead on arrival of the paramedics.”

A third person was found in a critical condition and was airlifted to a specialist facility. Paramedics managed to treat and stabilise him on the scene.

The cause of the collision is unclear at this point and it will be determined by police investigations.

Vehicle collision on the M1

Elsewhere in Johannesburg, a driver was found to be in a serious condition after her car rolled several times on the M1 south near the Atholl Oaklands offramp on Saturday night.

Emer-G- paramedics responded to the scene, where the driver, reportedly around 20 years old, had to be put on advanced life support.

It is reported she swerved to avoid a pedestrian and overturned several times.

She was taken by an ambulance to a nearby hospital.

Compiled by Kgomotso Phooko.