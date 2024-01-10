Alex woman defies disability to start community organisation

Nkateko Emily Mabasa, 33, helps other people with disabilities dance, earning her recognition and national awards.

A love for dance has helped Nkateko Emily Mabasa, 33, defy the odds to become a community builder. But, as with most things in life, it has not been an easy path for Mabasa.

Mabasa was diagnosed with mild spastic diplegia/diparesis cerebral palsy. The condition is characterised by frequent spasms and muscle-tensing and led to her having an operation when she was seven years old.

While she had to use a wheelchair and have physiotherapy throughout her school years, Mabasa’s medical condition did not stop her and she learned to walk with the help of crutches.

“I had difficulty speaking, which required that I get speech therapy. At 12, I was given my first set of crutches, which I have continued to rely on.

“These crutches have served as an indispensable aid in my day-to-day activities, and I have come to regard them as an essential part of my life,” says Mabasa.

Mabasa grew up in Alexandra, Johannesburg, and describes herself as someone who loves life and pursues her goals with vigour.

She has a bachelor’s degree in fashion design and is a strong believer in an inclusive and secure society, which drives her to show everyone that there is so much “beauty in our differences”.

It is not surprising that with her background, Mabasa is the founder of Phoenix Alexandra, an organisation that provides a range of activities for children and young adults to participate in.

The activities include dancing, singing, drama/acting, spelling bees, modelling, a reading club, poetry and chess.

The idea to set up the organisation came after her friend, Joseph Setlhake, asked her to arrange a dance group to entertain people at an event in November 2020.

“Knowing that I am a dancer, he thought it would be a good idea to have me handle it. At first, we only had three people, but the number of children quickly grew to 40 before the event. Despite having only six weeks to prepare, we managed to pull it off.”

The organisation’s programmes cater for children between the ages of six and 17 and young adults who are committed to self-growth and are eager to learn about a positive body image, kindness and the value of hard work.

Despite the challenges associated with running an organisation, Phoenix Alexandra has emerged stronger and continues to work with children to cultivate their interests.

“As a community leader with a disability, I face challenges in securing funding and space for rehearsals and activities. I’ve been funding Phoenix Alexandra since its inception and we use a limited space in front of my house for rehearsals and activities.

“To raise funds, I also take bookings for motivational talks at corporate events. We have received support from parents through small donations, enabling our organisation to go on educational trips and do local performances for the community,” she says.

The organisation is always looking to form partnerships with companies or like-minded organisations. By working together “we can make a meaningful difference in the lives of others and create a more inclusive society”, says Mabasa.

Apart from establishing the organisation, Mabasa is a gold award holder in South Africa for the President’s Award for Youth Empowerment/Duke of Edinburgh International Award.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is the patron-in-chief of the President’s Award for Youth Empowerment that encourages young South Africans to embark on a life-changing journey that will mould them into responsible and committed individuals.

Mabasa also served as a director for The President’s Award for Youth Empowerment/Duke of Edinburgh International Award Gauteng youth committee from 2018 to 2019.

“I am an entrepreneur, poet, dancer, choreographer, fashion designer, motivational speaker, and model.

“In 2017, I was recognised as a role model by the Valhalla Arts Tributes Awards and in 2023, I was awarded the Sunday World Unsung Hero for the youth in sports, arts and culture award. These achievements have motivated me to continue making a difference in the lives of others.”

Mabasa’s comments follow on the back of Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga’s address to the Representative Council of Learners Conference last year.

She said that in the 21st century, South African youth must play a critical role in shaping the country’s future.

“As the generation that will inherit and lead the nation, youth have the potential to drive positive change, overcome societal challenges and build a more inclusive and prosperous South Africa,” said Motshekga.

Mabasa is also the author of Celebrating our Differences: Embracing My Superpowers, a children’s book on disability. Asked what the future holds for her organisation, Mabasa envisions expanding its scope of services to encompass a broader range of underprivileged communities.

“This strategic move is aimed at serving a broader base of individuals who are in dire need of our services. Pursuing this goal, we remain committed to our core values of excellence, compassion, and professionalism.”

Her advice to young people, especially those living in townships and with disabilities, is that “every decision you make can influence your life”.

“Choose wisely and never let uncertainty prevent you from moving forward because everything starts in your mind. I embrace my disability, but I never let it define my life,” she says.