Bows and ‘baby’ make moments melt at the Waterfront

Nobel Peace Prize laureate and world-acclaimed German physicist Albert Einstein had a famous phrase to describe a perfect setting. “A table, a chair, a bowl of fruit and a violin; what else does a man need to be happy?”

The iconic sound – elegant and graceful, sometimes rough, playful and nostalgic – is what has kept local and foreign tourists in Cape Town clapping and asking for more performances from popular violinist Kirsty Bows.

Holding her smooth, polished violin with the utmost sensitivity and care – referring to the instrument that has earned her fame and admiration as her “baby”, Bows has become a trendy figure at the Cape Town Waterfront and other venues in the Mother City.

Whether entertaining guests aboard a cruising boat in the middle of the Atlantic or the Indian Ocean, Bows is ready to dazzle you.

While performances at sea are fun, Bows finds land “definitely more stable than the rough seas of Cape Town”.

“My sea performances have included performing for corporate clients like Huawei on luxury yacht charters in Cape Town and many more. I see it as a fun challenge to remain stable with my baby and treat it like a music video.

“It reminds me of how I had to withstand the gale force wind in the music video of my rendition of Frozen by Madonna. I must concede that the big stages on land always feel like home for me,” said Bows.

Her fans are almost silenced by the sound of her violin. “It is like something that needs attention and respect,” said Bows.

“Some people start to get a little more romantic with their plus ones or person of interest they have brought along to my performance.

“If they exchange a kiss by the end of the night, then I have achieved my goal. I feel the responsibility to deliver a feeling that no-one knew they needed to feel.”

When attending her concert, expect to hear some of her favourite pieces – Bruch’s Violin Concerto No 2 and Thunderstruck by ACDC – especially the guitar riff.

Her headline performances have included:

• Last year’s HSBC rugby sevens in Cape Town;

• Performing on top of Finkenstein Castle in Austria – the same stage where cellist Hauser has performed;

• Forbes Africa conference, hosted by international model Naomi Campbell, in That Girl in the Bubble created by Carol Thorns, and

• Performing and walking on the runway for Jacques LaGrange Couture AW2023. Bows had “a challenge finding my own voice”. She explained: “Maybe it was because I wanted to be as authentic as possible in this world – putting pressure on myself.

“Initially, I wanted to find that through songwriting. “I was privileged enough to get an opportunity to study for a master’s degree in songwriting at New York University in 2019.

“Then the Covid era hit us, making travelling and tuition impossible.

“So, I decided to take another direction and combined two loves into a music business – violin, fashion and a little bit of dance.

“This is what I refer to as an audio vision – just for fun. Usually, the just-for-fun things can change your life for the better.”

Growing up and attending school in Somerset West, Bows describes the schooling environment as having provided “very generous spaces in allowing me to explore my musical passion”.

“I participated in eisteddfods and other music competitions for violin and singing in Somerset House. “I would feature in the annual big Pops Concert at Somerset College, among many others – the highlight of my high school,” said Bows.

With her mother Christalene Adams a role model throughout her life, Bows said she “always knew that music was in me”. “Added to my mum’s inspiration, all music teachers at primary school gave me approval.

“I had to chase that feeling, since it was made known that music was a gift I had to pursue. “I always knew that music would lead to other exciting things – fashion and talking to young girls about their passions and how to realise dreams,” she said.

She said of her mother and family: “My mother was always and still is my role model. I always believed she should be president, because of her wisdom and decades of experience.

“She used all that to strengthen everyone around her and help people strengthen their relationships.

“It is our relationships that bring us through life. She has tough love, but definitely love for all of her kids. “She and I would conspire on what I should do as my next song all the time, to this day.

“I was blessed with very strong female figures in my family, teaching me the importance of independence. I knew what I wanted and still do.”