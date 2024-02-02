WIN A LUXURY LONG WEEKEND IN CAPE TOWN

Fancy a grand weekend away?

One lucky reader stands to win a long weekend in Cape Town for two people courtesy of Newmark Hotels and Reserves.

Tell me more

The trip includes two nights at The Onyx Hotel Cape Town and one night at The Hazendal Hotel Stellenbosch valued at R25 000.

When do you want me?

Prize is valid for travel during June and subject to availability at the time of booking.

How do I enter?

SMS the word “NEWMARK”, plus your full name, date of birth and email address and suburb to 33521.

SMSes are charged at R1.50 each and errors will be billed. Free and bundle SMSes do not apply.

When does the competition close?

The competition closes on Wednesday, 7 February, at midnight.

What are the Ts&Cs

The prize excludes land and air transfers, drinks, gratuities and items of a personal nature. The prize does not include any extra items that have not been mentioned.



This prize is not transferable or exchangeable for cash.

By entering the competition, you agree to sign up to The Citizen’s free online daily newsletter and accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions, and the competition rules as published on citizen.co.za