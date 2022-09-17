Investigation launched after Grade 1 dies in mobile toilet

Citizen Reporter

Free State police are investigating the death of a Grade 1 learner after he allegedly got stuck in a mobile toilet window.

The incident took place at Caleb Motshabi Primary School in Bloemfontein, Free State on Friday.

ALSO READ: Family of 8-year-old boy who died at initiation school to get house – MEC

Free State Department of Education MEC Tate Makgoe said in a statement that four learners were playing in the mobile toilets during break time.

One of the learners allegedly closed the door of the toilet, and could not open it.

The boy who was trapped in the toilet tried to escape using the window. He managed to get his body out of the window, but his head got stuck and he was hanged.

His body was removed from the toilet and brought into a classroom, where he was certified dead.

Psychosocial unit officials have been sent to the school to offer counselling to the learners and teachers affected by the incident.

“We would like to send our heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased learners, Caleb Motshabi Primary School community, especially learners who might have witnessed this tragic incident,” Makgoe said.

“May they find comfort in knowing that we too share their pain and sorrow.”

NOW READ: LISTEN: ‘We are struggling to even sleep’: Eight-year-old boy ‘shoots’ friend in Atteridgeville