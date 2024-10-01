Polokwane mayor claims plot by detractors to oust him

Polokwane Mayor John Mpe denies involvement in a shooting incident and claims his political opponents are behind a plot to oust him from office.

John Mpe, mayor for the Polokwane local municipality and chair for the ANC in the Peter Mokaba region, is accusing his detractors of hatching a plot to oust him through the party’s step-aside rule.

This comes in the wake of allegations that Mpe had a hand in the shooting and wounding of a nine-year-old girl during a scuffle involving the ANC and the EFF at Juju Valley outside Polokwane.

Tension flared after former EFF provincial chair Jossey Buthane left the red berets to join the ANC, following a fallout with leader Julius Malema.

Girl, 9, shot during ANC-EFF scuffle

Buthane claimed scores of EFF supporters also crossed the floor with him.

Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba said Buthane was later arrested and charged with attempted murder after a 25-year-old man was shot and wounded during the scuffle.

He said the politician was out on R5 000 bail.

At the time, the ANC in Limpopo branded the incident a premeditated move by the EFF, aimed at disrupting the ANC’s election campaign.

Some people went on social media, claiming the scuffle was sponsored by some ANC political groups, indirectly pointing fingers at Mpe and his regional leaders.

Not deterred by the allegations – Mpe

Asked for comment, Mpe said he was not deterred by the allegations, but worried about the effect the allegations may have on his “vivid” political career.

“Those spreading this unfounded, rented and far-fetched allegations against me are those harbouring malicious intentions to tarnish my political image and my persona as mayor,” he said.

“First, they plotted a sexual harassment case against me at the Polokwane police station, but failed.

“Now, they are bringing a sensitive criminal matter that has nothing to do with me in order to taint my political image ahead of elections.

“I don’t know what they stand to achieve with this, but it’s safe to say the ANC step-aside rule is their biggest plan.

ANC step-aside rule biggest plan

“My message to my enemies is that they are barking up the wrong tree.”

In June, a close relative of a former MP in the Peter Mokaba region laid a charge of sexual harassment against Mpe.

The woman, whose name cannot be disclosed to protect her identity, told police she was watching a PSL game at Peter Mokaba Stadium in October, 2022, when Mpe grabbed her hand and told her he wanted to sleep with her, but she refused.

The case was later withdrawn for lack of evidence.

ANC Peter Mokaba regional spokesperson Adolf Rapetsoa said they were aware of a well-orchestrated move to oust Mpe.

‘Well-orchestrated move to oust Mpe’

“This is cheap politicking by our own comrades, en route to the elective conference.

“First, Mpe was never at the scene when the [reported] incident unfolded.

“He only came to the scene after he was made aware there had been shootings. He, in fact, helped with arrangements to take the young girl to the hospital,” said Rapetsoa.

Meanwhile, police said investigations into criminal activities between the EFF and the ANC at Juju Valley had been completed and sent to the office of the director of public prosecutions for finalisation.