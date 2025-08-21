MAP: 10-hour power outage coming to these Cape Town streets next week

Residents are encouraged to switch off appliances as a precaution to avoid damage caused by power surges when the power comes back on.

The City of Cape Town has announced planned electricity supply interruptions for essential infrastructure maintenance for next week, Thursday, 28 August 2025.

The maintenance work will affect specific areas for 10 hours.

Affected areas and duration

Five streets in Langa will experience power outages during the scheduled maintenance.

The affected streets include:

Bitterhout

Rubusana

Ndabeni

Harlem

Bhunga

The work is planned to run for ten hours if all proceeds according to schedule. It will run from 8am to 6pm.

Power outage safety precautions for residents

City officials have issued important safety warnings for residents during the maintenance period.

The city warned that electricity supply could be restored at any time and urged customers to treat all electrical installations as live for the full duration of the planned maintenance work.

“Residents are encouraged to switch off appliances as a precaution to avoid damage caused by power surges when the power comes back on,” the city stated.

This measure will help protect household electronics and equipment from potential damage.

Limited impact area

The city emphasised that only specific zones within Langa will experience the power cuts on the scheduled date.

It said that the maintenance represents critical infrastructure work necessary for the area’s electrical supply system.

“The city apologises for any inconvenience caused and thanks residents for their cooperation and understanding,” officials stated.

