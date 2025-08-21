Eight-hour power outages to hit multiple Johannesburg areas next week

Several areas in Johannesburg will be hit with cuts next week as City Power undergoes maintenance.

Multiple areas across Johannesburg will experience extended power outages next week as City Power conducts essential maintenance work on the electricity network.

The planned interruptions will affect residents in Randburg, Midrand and inner city areas for up to eight hours each day.

The power utility has scheduled maintenance work across six different substations and switching stations between Tuesday and Saturday.

Most outages are planned for eight-hour periods during daytime hours.

Thursday power outage affects Randburg areas

Randburg residents in Bromhof and Boskruin will be without electricity on Thursday, 21 August 2025.

The Randburg Substation maintenance will cause power interruptions from 9am until 5pm.

City Power said the work is “necessary to do essential maintenance work on our network, which is part of our program of constantly striving to provide a better service.”

Multiple Midrand areas face Tuesday outages

Two separate maintenance operations will affect different Midrand areas on Tuesday, 26 August 2025.

Both interruptions are scheduled for the same eight-hour window from 9am to 5pm.

The Halfway House Switching Substation maintenance will affect Richards Drive and part of Suttie Road.

Separately, maintenance at James Crescent Switching Station and Grand Central Substation will impact part of Richards Drive, part of Suttie Road, and part of James Crescent.

Wednesday maintenance targets Rabie Ridge

Residents in several Rabie Ridge streets will lose power on Wednesday, 27 August 2025.

The maintenance at Rabie Ridge Switching Station will run from 9pm until 5pm.

Areas affected include:

Poodle Place,

Terrier Place,

Dane Avenue,

Keeshond, and

Dalmatia.

Inner City areas experience weekend and weekday power outages

Inner city residents face outages on both weekdays and weekends.

Van Beek Substation maintenance on Saturday, 23 August 2025, will affect Jeppetown from 10am until 6pm.

The outage will impact areas from Hanau, Jules Street and surrounding areas.

Tuesday, 26 August, will see another inner city outage when Cydna Substation undergoes maintenance from 8am until 4pm.

This will affect:

MSC Great Martindale,

MVC 180,

1st Street,

20th Avenue, and

Riviera Road.

Safety warning issued

City Power has issued a safety warning to all affected customers.

The utility advised that “as the supply may be restored at any time, customers are urged to always treat their electricity supply points as live.”

The power utility acknowledged the inconvenience caused by the maintenance work.

“City Power regrets any inconvenience that may be caused by this interruption,” the company stated across all notices issued.

All scheduled outages form part of City Power’s ongoing network improvement efforts.

The utility explained that the maintenance work represents “part of our programme of constantly striving to provide a better service.”

The maintenance schedule spans six days across four different regions of the City Power network.

Region A covers Midrand areas, Region B includes Randburg, and Region F encompasses inner city locations.

