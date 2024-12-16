Mother and four children laid to rest after fatal Free State N3 collision

KZN Transport MEC joined the family to pay his respects and offer support.

A family mourns the loss of a mother and her four children in a devastating road accident collision that claimed their lives on the Free State N3.

The mass funeral, carried out on Monday highlighted the ongoing road safety challenges in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), and South Africa as a whole during the festive season.

On 7 December, a head-on collision between a truck and a car on the N3, near Harrismith resulted in the tragic deaths of five people.

Provincial district EMS manager Sipho Towa confirmed that emergency services arrived at the scene around 8pm, witnessing the fatal crash that would devastate the Gumede family.

Free State N3 collision family and official mourning

Siboniso Duma, KZN MEC for Transport and Human Settlements, expressed the department’s deep condolences in a heartfelt statement.

“No amount of words will comfort the family and relatives following this tragic loss that took place during this time of the year,” Duma said.

The deceased include Nonzuzo Gumede and her four children: Samkelo, Mpendulo, Mnqobi, and Nqobile Gumede.

The mass funeral was held at the Umkhasandoda Sports Ground in Ward 67, Folweni Golokodo.

Duma joined the family to pay his respects and offer support during their difficult time.

The MEC shared that the Department of Transport lent a helping hand to “assist the family to burry their loved ones.”

May God ease their pain



May God ease their pain

"One thousand words from all of us may not be adequate to comfort the Gumede family. Only God has the power to ease their pain."

KZN road safety efforts

The tragedy occurred hours after acting Free State premier Jabu Mbalula concluded the province’s festive season road safety campaign.

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula had emphasised that road safety is a collective responsibility, urging all road users to prevent crashes and fatalities.

In response to the ongoing safety concerns, provincial authorities have taken stringent measures.

Duma revealed that more than ten taxi drivers have been charged and arrested for driving without a Professional Driving Permit (PrDP) in KZN.

“We will have no mercy against anyone driving passengers without a professional driving permit,” he warned.

According to Duma, provincial transport team has been actively conducting road safety operations across multiple locations.

These efforts include the official opening of a satellite station in Underberg and an integrated roadblock on the R617, where 585 vehicles were stopped.

During this operation, 24 people were charged, nine were arrested for various road offenses, and 12 summons were issued.

Additionally, eight vehicles were impounded, including seven taxis and one bus.