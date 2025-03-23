Drag racing turns deadly as three cars collide head-on

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport and Human Settlements Siboniso Duma has slammed reckless driving. The province experienced increased traffic during the...

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport and Human Settlements Siboniso Duma has slammed reckless driving. The province experienced increased traffic during the long weekend and recorded several accidents.

On Saturday, three people lost their lives during a drag racing event on the R61 near Wild Coast Sun on the South Coast.

One person was in critical condition, while three others were receiving treatment for their injuries.

According to Duma, a preliminary report indicated that a VW car and a Toyota Tazz were racing each other, resulting in a head-on collision with a Toyota Yaris.

The road was closed for three hours for the officials to clear the scene.

“I have mandated RTI to come hard on reckless driving and speeding,” said Duma.

“We send our deepest condolences to the families of the victims.”

Bus overturns

In a separate incident on Sunday, at least 22 Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) members were injured after a bus they were travelling in overturned on the R34 just outside Vryheid in KwaZulu-Natal.

The members were travelling from Gauteng on Sunday to attend the party’s 50th anniversary celebration in Ulundi, KwaZulu-Natal

Duma took a tough stance, saying there would be “no mercy” for the driver.

“Sadly, as we wrap up the long weekend, I received a report from our highly efficient team from Road Traffic Inspectorate informing me about a bus accident on R34 near Vryheid,” said Duma.

“The accident occurred between 6am and 6:30am this morning. The latest preliminary report, which we received at 09h30, indicates that the bus driver was speeding. We will have no mercy on him.

“We want to teach him a lesson for others to learn that Alufakwa KwaZulu-Natal – There is Zero Tolerance in KwaZulu-Natal.”

On Sunday morning, Duma was at the Marrianhill Toll Plaza, where officials were conducting a roadblock.

“This morning, we are seeing many cars leaving Durban and KZN back to other provinces.”

Duma on traffic volumes

The MEC said the long weekend’s increased traffic volumes gave them a picture of what to expect during Easter.

“We recorded more than 1000 vehicles per hour on Thursday afternoon and Friday” said Duma.

“The traffic volume gives us a sense of what to expect this coming Easter holiday—Good Friday and Passover Weekend.”

The province will work with church leaders and inter-faith organisations to ensure that they check vehicles that will be used.

“We will have high visibility of RTI throughout the Easter Holidays. We will work with traffic officers across all municipalities.”