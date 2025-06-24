Murder accused claims investigating officer holds personal vendetta in Likhona Fose case

The accused requested bail of R1 000, which his girlfriend would pay, and committed to attending all court proceedings.

The 39-year-old man charged with the brutal murder of 14-year-old Likhona Fose has pleaded not guilty and made explosive allegations against the investigating officer, claiming a personal vendetta motivated his arrest.

Mduduzi Trevor Mnisi appeared in court for his bail hearing, where he maintained his innocence and requested that the investigating officer be replaced.

Fose’s mutilated body was discovered in a veld near her home in Durban Deep, Roodepoort, one day after she was reported missing.

Mnisi was arrested earlier this month in connection with her death.

Murder accused claims he doesn’t know Likhona Fose

On Tuesday, Mnisi took the witness stand, forfeiting his right to remain silent.

During court proceedings, Mnisi firmly denied any involvement in the teenager’s death.

“I don’t know who the deceased is. I’ve never met or even seen her. I only heard about her when I was charged with her murder,” he testified.

The accused maintained that several security camera footages would prove his innocence, pointing to surveillance equipment in the area where Fose was last seen alive.

“The deceased was with her friends. Those who say I was there [it’s because] I live about three houses away from there. There are cameras, my next door neighbour has cameras,” Mnisi told the media before being interrupted by court security.

Mnisi personal background and circumstances

Mnisi revealed details about his personal life during questioning, stating he has six children who live with their respective mothers.

He described himself as self-employed, selling blankets for a monthly profit of between R1 800 and R2 500.

“I buy food and assist my mother at home with the profit,” he explained to the court.

The accused disclosed that he was not currently supporting his children financially, explaining: “At the present moment, I was not maintaining my children because I was trying to get my life together as I just got out of prison.”

Mnisi was released from prison on 24 October 2018 and currently lives in a flat in Durban Deep, owned by his brother, where he has lived for three years alongside his sibling, with their mother living next door.

Allegations against investigating officer

In a dramatic turn, Mnisi accused the investigating officer of having ulterior motives for pursuing the case against him.

He claimed the officer, identified as “Sergeant Semosa”, was romantically pursuing his girlfriend, Pinky Gantso, and using the murder case as leverage.

“The investigating officer in this case doesn’t follow up on the information I have given him,” Mnisi complained.

He elaborated on his allegations, stating: “I have evidence on my girlfriend’s phone, and I told her (my girlfriend) that since the officer is interested in you, he will make certain that he arrests me.”

Mnisi described discovering text messages between the officer and his girlfriend, which led to an argument between the couple.

“My girlfriend and I had an argument regarding the officer courting her after I saw texts from the officer who wanted to meet up with her,” he said.

Arrest and investigation details

The accused provided a detailed account of his arrest on 9 June 2025, in Krugersdorp.

He explained that he had proactively contacted his parole officer about the murder allegations and subsequently reached out to the investigating officer himself.

“I went to my parole officer in Krugersdorp. I told him I was being accused of murder. I had already texted him about the allegations against me,” Mnisi recounted.

He claimed police had visited his home on 6 June, leaving contact numbers for him to call.

When he contacted the investigating officer, Mnisi said he offered to provide DNA samples to clear his name.

However, he alleged the officer’s behaviour during their planned meeting was suspicious.

“He told me not to flee because he was coming with backup, and we’d be travelling in a van. When he arrived in Krugersdorp, he just handcuffed me at the taxi rank,” he told the court.

Day of the incident

Mnisi provided an alibi for the day Fose went missing, stating he had travelled to Daveyton alone on Saturday, 31 May.

“It was Saturday. I went to Daveyton. When I came back, it was approximately past 7 to 8 in the evening,” he testified.

He said he met friends in Daveyton after sending them his location, and later spent the night at his girlfriend’s house.

Mnisi claimed he only learned of the incident on Sunday morning when he heard people discussing the death while passing by his girlfriend’s residence.

“I only heard about the incident on Sunday morning when people were screaming while passing by my girlfriend’s house — Pinky Gantso — where I had slept after I came from Daveyton,” he explained.

He denied going to view the crime scene, stating he didn’t examine the body when the death was discovered by the community.

Evidence and investigation concerns

The accused expressed frustration with the investigation’s progress, claiming the officer failed to properly examine video footage that could exonerate him.

Mnisi said he had provided information about security cameras that captured Fose with her friends on the Saturday evening when community members claimed he was seen with the victim.

He emphasised that multiple cameras and potential witnesses could provide footage to support his version of events.

Parole complications and bail request

Mnisi’s legal situation became more complex when his parole was revoked following his arrest for the murder charge.

When his lawyer questioned him about being in chains, Mnisi explained: “[ I am in chains] because I was accused of this murder case, I was informed that the minister has revoked my parole.”

Despite his lawyer’s warning that revoked parole would mean serving the remainder of his previous sentence, Mnisi contested this interpretation.

“It doesn’t work like that; they should give me a second chance,” he argued, claiming the parole board should review his case since he hadn’t broken any rules and had only missed signing in three times.

The accused requested bail of R1 000, which his girlfriend would pay, and committed to attending all court proceedings.

He cited his mother’s recent stroke as additional motivation for seeking bail, reiterating his innocence.

Court proceedings and next steps

Mnisi concluded his testimony by pleading with the court to replace the investigating officer to ensure proper follow-up on the evidence.

The defence is preparing to call his girlfriend as a key witness in the upcoming proceedings.

Court proceedings in the murder case have been postponed to allow the defence to prepare their key witness testimony.

The trial is ongoing, with prosecutors expected to present forensic evidence and witness testimony.

